Spain volcano continues to erupt

An erupting volcano on the Spanish island of La Palma continued to hurl out fiery molten rock and black smoke on Sunday. The island’s government said there had been “no significant incidents” with the volcano since Saturday, when part of the crater collapsed and another river of lava emerged.

Spanish airport authority Aena tweeted that La Palma airport was operational again after closing Saturday because of a heavy fall of volcanic ash that coated the runway. Though reopened, no planes were expected at the airport Sunday. Five airlines had already canceled their day’s flights to La Palma because of the ash cloud. Volcanic ash is hazardous for aircraft engines.

Long lines formed at the island’s port to catch ferries off the island. The volcano on La Palma, which is part of the volcanic Canary Islands off northwest Africa and is home to about 85,000 people, erupted on Sept. 19. The prompt evacuations of more than 6,000 people helped avoid casualties. Scientists say the eruption could last for up to three months.

