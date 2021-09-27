Advertisement

Staunton Fire & Rescue: Arson suspect arrested

(WITN)
By WHSV Newsroom
Published: Sep. 27, 2021 at 10:34 AM EDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
STAUNTON, Va. (WHSV) - Staunton Fire & Rescue responded to the 800 block of Bells Lane Thursday, September 23, 2021 for a report of a dumpster fire next to the building. Fire officials say crews arrived to find fire coming from the dumpster which was quickly extinguished.

The Fire Marshal’s Office was notified and it was determined through the investigation the dumpster was intentionally set on fire, according to a press release.

The suspect was identified as 37-year-old Joseph C. Perez Soto of Staunton. Soto was charged with one felony count of burning or destroying personal property and was arrested without incident, officials add.

Perez Soto is currently being held without bond at Middle River Regional Jail.

