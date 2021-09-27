Strength in Peers looking to start mobile substance use recovery program

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - A Valley non-profit is looking to take its services on the road with the hope of helping those struggling with drug use across the region.

Strength in Peers is an organization made up of people recovering from substance use, mental health, and trauma-related challenges, who work to help others with their own recovery. They offer counseling, and a variety of different services designed to help people recover.

The non-profit says there are a large number of people in the Valley who are struggling with mental health and substance abuse, noting that they serve on average 1,000 people each year.

The organization says since the COVID-19 pandemic started, they have seen an increase in people coming to them for help with substance abuse and a number of serious mental health challenges.

“Stress, anxiety, fear, loss, grief, depression, they’re turning to coping strategies that are unhealthy at higher levels than ever before including illicit drugs and also alcohol,” Nicky Fadley, the executive director of Strength in Peers, said.

Strength in Peers says that most of the people that come to them for help with substance abuse have been struggling with harder drugs.

“A good two-thirds of those are really struggling with methamphetamine use. About one-third struggle with heroine and opiates, and then about another third with alcohol, and that means several people are using multiple types of substances as part of their coping strategies,” Fadley said.

As they’ve seen more people struggling with addiction the organization has decided to bring their recovery services and a harm reduction program out on the road to reach people all over the Valley.

“We also distribute naloxone which is a medication that reverses an opiate overdose, because we believe that anyone can recover, as long as there is breathe in somebody’s lungs there’s a possibility that that person can recover,” Fadley said.

The harm reduction program is designed to reduce the harm to those who still use drugs, while building a relationship with them and connecting them to recovery services to eventually help them get clean.

As they prepare to launch the program, Strength in Peers is looking for help getting a van so they can get the mobile substance recovery program out on the road and bring their Harm Reduction Program to those in Rockingham, Shenandoah, Augusta, and Page counties who can not make it to their Harrisonburg office.

You can learn more about Strength in Peers and the services they offer here.

