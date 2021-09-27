Advertisement

A viewable galaxy highlights this week up in the sky

The Andromeda Galaxy can be best viewed on September 29th.
The Andromeda Galaxy can be best viewed on September 29th.(Stellarium)
By Benjamin Beddoes
Published: Sep. 26, 2021 at 9:54 PM EDT|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(WHSV) - We have a quiet week up in the sky as we enter October. A galaxy will be viewable this week while the sun begins to set before 7pm.

Losing Daylight

Over the next week, we will lose 17 minutes of daylight. By Sunday October 3rd, sunrise will move from 7:07 am to 7:13 am and sunset will move from 7:05 pm to 6:54 pm. This will bring us down to 11 hours and 41 minutes of daylight and up to 12 hours and 19 minutes of darkness. Thursday, September 30th will be the first time the sun sets before 7pm since March 13th.

ISS Viewing (Most Viewable)

DateVisibleMax HeightAppearsDisappears
Sunday, October 3rd, 8:37 pm3 min66°above NWabove NNW
Friday, October 1st, 8:35 pm2 min27°above NNWabove NNE

Moon Phases & Next Full Moon:

Moon PhaseDate and Time
Third Quarter MoonTuesday, September 28th, 9:57 pm
New MoonWednesday, October 6th, 7:05 am
First Quarter MoonTuesday, October 12th, 11:25 pm
Full MoonWednesday, October 20th, 10:56 am

Next Full Moon

The next full moon is on Wednesday, October 20th and is known as the Hunter’s Moon. This is because hunting season begins and its easier to hunt for animals. Other names for this moon include Travel Moon and Dying Grass Moon.

Other Interesting Events

On Wednesday, September 29th, the Andromeda Galaxy can be seen at its greatest opportunity. It will climb the northeastern sky after dusk. The Andromeda Galaxy is 2.5 million light-years away. During a dark sky, the galaxy is viewable with the naked eye as a faint smudge to the left of the star Alpheratz. Red circle binoculars will improve your view of the galaxy. You can even see its companion galaxies if you have a telescope.

The Andromeda Galaxy can be best viewed on September 29th.
The Andromeda Galaxy can be best viewed on September 29th.(Stellarium)

On Friday, October 1st, the asteroid Harmonia will be at opposition. This leads the way to several significant sky events in October. The asteroid can be seen in the constellation, Cetus. Harmonia is a large asteroid that is very round and can be best seen at opposition.

Copyright 2021 WHSV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

School bus file.
HCPS board approves temporarily shortening school day by one hour for K-12
A proposed bank account reporting law is getting a lot of push back across the country.
Valley banks have questions about Biden’s proposal of more bank reporting to the IRS
Officials say they’re charging Preston Thomas with second-degree murder.
Sheriff’s office: Man fatally shoots co-worker at warehouse
James Madison University announced Charlie King will be retiring later this year.
Charlie King to retire from James Madison University
Vote for which high school football play you think is the best from Week 5 of the 2021 season.
WHSV EndZone - Top 3 Nominees: Week 5

Latest News

Plane Crash graphic
3 killed in small plane crash in southern West Virginia
Spain volcano continues to erupt - clipped version
Spain volcano continues to erupt
The Green Book
University of Virginia alums are documenting Green Books
Spain volcano continues to erupt - clipped version
Spain volcano continues to erupt - clipped version