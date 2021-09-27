Virginia COVID-19 cases rise by 1,997 Monday

Due to the amount of vaccinations across our region, we will no longer be updating the COVID-19 hotline.

As of Monday, September 27, Virginia has had 857,852 total cases of COVID-19, including confirmed lab tests and clinical diagnoses, according to the Virginia Department of Health.

The Virginia Department of Health reports a 9.6% 7-day positivity rate for total testing encounters, and a 9.5% 7-day positivity rate for PCR tests, as of September 23.

Additional deaths were reported this Monday, leaving the death toll at 12,592.

For a comprehensive summary of COVID-19 cases and testing in Virginia, you can visit the Virginia Department of Health’s website and view their COVID-19 dashboard.

On Sunday, April 18, vaccine eligibility expanded to all individuals in the Commonwealth age 16 and above.

On Thursday, April 22, Governor Northam announced an ease in some of the COVID-19 restrictions for social gatherings that began on Saturday, May 15:

Social gatherings: The maximum number of individuals permitted in a social gathering will increase to 100 people for indoor settings and 250 people for outdoor settings. Social gatherings are currently limited to 50 people indoors and 100 people outdoors.

Entertainment venues: Indoor entertainment and public amusement venues will be able to operate at 50 percent capacity or 1,000 people, up from 30 percent capacity or 500 people. Outdoor venues will be able to operate at 50 percent capacity — up from 30 percent — with no specific cap on the number of attendees.

Recreational sporting events: The number of spectators allowed at indoor recreational sporting events will increase from 100 to 250 spectators or 50 percent capacity, whichever is less. Outdoor recreational sporting events will increase from 500 to 1,000 people or 50 percent capacity, whichever is less.

Alcohol sales: Restaurants may return to selling alcohol after midnight, and dining room closures will no longer be required between midnight and 5:00 a.m.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) announced on Thursday, May 13, vaccinated individuals are no longer required to wear a mask in most circumstances. On Friday, May 14, Governor Ralph Northam announced the mask mandate in Virginia would be lifted, and capacity and social distancing restrictions will end on May 28.

Statewide case totals and testing numbers as of September 23

By September 27, the Virginia Department of Health had received reports of 642,730 confirmed cases and 215,122 probable cases of COVID-19 across the commonwealth.

**The testing numbers as of September 27 have not been updated yet. We will add new data to this section as it comes in.

Those positive test results are out of 12,538,067 total tests administered in Virginia, which included 9,124,966 PCR tests, 281,785 antibody tests and 3,131,316 antigen tests.

At this point, 36,047 Virginians have been hospitalized due to the disease caused by the virus, and at least 12,463 have died of causes related to the disease.

Where are our local cases?

Here’s a breakdown of cases for our region as of 10:00 a.m. September 27.

Central Shenandoah Health District: 37,142 total cases

• Augusta County - 9,406

• Bath County - 407

• Buena Vista - 1,125

• Harrisonburg - 7,783

• Highland County - 159

• Lexington - 1,477

• Rockbridge County - 1,939

• Rockingham County - 8,603

• Staunton - 3,163

• Waynesboro - 3,080

Outbreaks: 135, with 44 in long-term care facilities, 11 in healthcare settings, 51 in congregate settings, 5 in correctional facilities, 11 in college/university settings, 5 in a child care setting and 7 in K-12 settings.

Total tests: 494,209

Lord Fairfax Health District: 28,274 total cases

• Clarke County - 1,239

• Frederick County - 10,446

• Page County - 2,976

• Shenandoah County - 5,649

• Warren County - 4,419

• Winchester - 3,545

Outbreaks: 145, with 60 in long-term care facilities, 13 in healthcare settings, 48 in congregate settings, 5 in correctional facilities, 5 in college/university settings, 9 in K-12 settings and 5 in child care settings.

Total tests: 343,850

COVID-19 Vaccine in Virginia

The Virginia Department of Health has launched a data dashboard showcasing the number of COVID-19 vaccines that have been distributed and administered throughout the commonwealth.

According to the data dashboard, as of September 27, 5,765,519 people have been vaccinated with at least one dose of the COVID-19 vaccine, and 5,127,636 people are fully vaccinated.

12,100,795 total vaccine doses have been distributed throughout the state.

WHSV has also started tracking the COVID-19 vaccine in Virginia and West Virginia, which you can view here.

Recovery

The Virginia Hospital & Healthcare Association’s online dashboard indicates that, as of September 27, at least 67,412 COVID-19 patients have been discharged from the hospital.

Unlike the VDH data that reports cumulative hospitalizations, their data on hospitalizations reflects people currently hospitalized for COVID-19 (whether with confirmed or pending cases), and that number is 2,068.

West Virginia updates

Here at WHSV, we cover Grant County, Hardy County and Pendleton County. The below information is the most recent data from each counties’ health department. You can find West Virginia’s COVID-19 dashboard here.

There are 235,965 total cases in West Virginia as of September 27.

Grant County: 1,897 total COVID-19 cases

Hardy County: 2,160 total COVID-19 cases

Pendleton County: 1,029 total COVID-19 cases

For the latest factual information on COVID-19, you’re encouraged to check both the Virginia Department of Health and the CDC.

