Advertisement

VSP investigates 2-vehicle fatal crash on I-81

(WHSV)
By WHSV Newsroom
Published: Sep. 27, 2021 at 12:46 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - Virginia State Police Senior Trooper A. Johnson is investigating a two-vehicle fatal crash in Rockingham County.

The crash occurred Sunday, September 26, at 10:05 p.m. along Interstate 81 at the 250 mile-marker, according to VSP.

VSP says a 2020 Jeep Overland was traveling north on I-81 when it ran off the left side of the roadway into the median. The Jeep continued along the northbound median/shoulder for approximately a mile when it collided with a VDOT sign and embankment.

The collision caused the Jeep to enter the southbound lanes and collide with a Southbound 2021 Honda Accord.

The driver of the Jeep, 52-year-old Michael J. Gullatte of New Market, suffered life-threatening injuries in the crash and was transported to Sentara RMH Medical Center for treatment. Gullatte later succumbed to his injuries. VSP says Gullatte was wearing a seatbelt.

A juvenile passenger in the Jeep suffered serious injuries while a second juvenile passenger suffered minor injuries. The juveniles were transported to Sentara RMH Medical Center for treatment, according to VSP. The juveniles were wearing seatbelts.

The driver of the Honda, a 29-year-old male, of Timberville, VA, suffered life-threatening injuries in the crash and was transported to UVA Medical Center for treatment. The male was wearing a seatbelt. VSP has not identified the driver at this time.

The crash remains under investigation.

Copyright 2021 WHSV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

School bus file.
HCPS board approves temporarily shortening school day by one hour for K-12
Officials say they’re charging Preston Thomas with second-degree murder.
Sheriff’s office: Man fatally shoots co-worker at warehouse
A proposed bank account reporting law is getting a lot of push back across the country.
Valley banks have questions about Biden’s proposal of more bank reporting to the IRS
Plane Crash graphic
3 killed in small plane crash in southern West Virginia
The series of events started when a group of five rode the Haunted Mine Drop ride, leaving one...
New report finds girl killed in amusement park accident was not buckled in

Latest News

Governor Ralph Northam addressing the public at a May 11 COVID-19 briefing
LIVE: Gov. Northam to provide update on COVID-19 and vaccinations in Virginia
“It has been an honor to serve this community and work with employees who are the best public...
Harrisonburg City Manager announces resignation
Church World Service Harrisonburg: About 100 Afghan refugees to come to the Valley
A Bowl of Good has been in Harrisonburg for more than a decade.
A Bowl of Good to host fundraiser to support Beyond Borders in Haiti