Warmer with an approaching cold front

MONDAY: Another beautiful sunny day to start the work week. A pleasant morning as temperatures rise into the 60s. Plenty of sunshine with a few clouds for the afternoon and turning a little bit warmer with air flow out of the south and southwest. Highs in the mid 70s for West Virginia, upper 70s to near 80 for the Valley. Warmer spots such as the Potomac Highlands will see temperatures in the low 80s. Humidity still on the low side, so it will still feel comfortable.

A nice evening with temperatures in the 70s. Clear skies early, then we’ll see more clouds overnight, especially toward daybreak. Overnight lows in the mid to upper 50s.

TUESDAY: Our next cold front will approach the area during the day today. A mix of sun and clouds early. We’ll see two waves of activity for today. The first will come in the mid to late morning hours with a few showers pushing in from the north. Not everyone will see one, as coverage will be pretty limited, and we’ll clear this round out by the early afternoon. There will be enough lift in the atmosphere to trigger a storm or two with this round, but again, most stay dry for the morning. This is still out ahead of the actual cold front.

Quite warm for the afternoon. We’ll have more clouds than sun, but temperatures will still climb into the upper 70s to low 80s. Humidity will be higher than the past several days, but won’t be oppressive. Staying dry for the afternoon.

The next round of activity will come through in the evening from the north. Timing will be from about the evening commute through about 10pm from north to south. Timing may need to be adjusted. This is when we’ll have the isolated severe threat with the cold front crossing through. Not everyone is going to see storms, but any storm can turn severe with strong gusts and large hail.

Cold front crosses by midnight, and we’ll decrease our cloud cover by daybreak. Turning more pleasant with lows in the low to mid 50s.

WEDNESDAY: Pleasant for the morning with temperatures rising into the 70s by midday. Partly cloudy for the afternoon and warm. Highs in the lows 70s for West Virginia, mid 70s for the Valley. Pleasant overnight as temperatures dip into the upper 40s to low 50s.

THURSDAY: Sunny to start the day with temperatures in the 60s early. Lots of sunshine with a few clouds in the afternoon and low humidity. Highs in the upper 60s to near 70 for our West Virginia locations and in the low to mid 70s for the Valley. A great day to enjoy the fresh air! Another pleasant night with temperatures dropping into the upper 40s for West Virginia and in the low 50s for the Valley.

FRIDAY: Pleasant to start the day with temperatures in the 50s. Plentiful sunshine for the day as high pressure will build in over the area. High temperatures in the upper 60s for West Virginia locations, into the low to mid 70s for the Valley. A fantastic day to spend some time outside! Temperatures will cool quickly once the sun sets, so you may want to grab a light jacket or blanket if you have outdoor evening plans, such as Friday night football. Cool and crisp for the overnight as temperatures dip into the low 40s across West Virginia and in the mid to upper 40s for the Valley.

SATURDAY: Starting out cool and crisp with temperatures in the 50s. A mix of sun and clouds for the day and staying warm and comfortable. Highs today in the low to mid 70s. Another beautiful day for outdoor plans, especially if you plan to check out the Shenandoah National Park, as many high ridges are near their peak for fall foliage! Overnight, cool and pleasant with lows in the upper 40s to low 50s.

SUNDAY: Very comfortable for the morning with temperatures rising into the 60s. Warm and pleasant for the afternoon. Partly cloudy with highs in the low to mid 70s.

