50 cases associated with Roanoke hepatitis outbreak

By Pat Thomas
Published: Sep. 28, 2021 at 11:48 AM EDT
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - 49 cases and 1 secondary case of Hepatitis-A have been connected to an outbreak that started with the diagnosis of a restaurant employee.

But according to the Roanoke City and Alleghany Health Districts director, Dr. Cynthia Morrow, the incubation window ended back on October 15, and there have not been any new cases since that date.

There is no ongoing concern about eating at Famous Anthony’s restaurant locations, according to Dr. Cynthia Morrow with the Roanoke City and Alleghany Health Districts, saying the exposure period has passed.

The Virginia Department of Health alerted the community last week to watch for symptoms after the diagnosis. Morrow says the restaurant chain has cooperated with health investigators.

The employee worked at three locations, at 4913 Grandin Road, 6499 Williamson Road and Crystal Spring Avenue.

Anyone who is not vaccinated against hepatitis A and was at any of those locations between August 10 and 26 could have been exposed and should watch for the following symptoms, according to VDH:

· jaundice: yellowing of the skin or the eyes,

· fever,

· fatigue,

· loss of appetite,

· nausea,

· vomiting,

· abdominal pain,

· dark urine, or

· light-colored stools.

Further details surrounding hepatitis A can be found by visiting the VDH website.

