Carter Mountain Orchard named #2 spot in nation to pick apples
Published: Sep. 27, 2021 at 8:07 PM EDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
ALBEMARLE COUNTY, Va. (WVIR) - Carter Mountain is a favorite amongst many apple-picking fans in central Virginia, but now the orchard is getting even bigger recognition.
Yelp made a list of the top spots to go apple picking across the nation. Carter Mountain is ranked second.
Yelp used a number of factors to conjure up the list, including foot traffic, total volume, ratings, and reviews.
