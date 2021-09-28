Advertisement

Carter Mountain Orchard named #2 spot in nation to pick apples

(FILE)
(FILE)
By Riley Wyant
Published: Sep. 27, 2021 at 8:07 PM EDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ALBEMARLE COUNTY, Va. (WVIR) - Carter Mountain is a favorite amongst many apple-picking fans in central Virginia, but now the orchard is getting even bigger recognition.

Yelp made a list of the top spots to go apple picking across the nation. Carter Mountain is ranked second.

Yelp used a number of factors to conjure up the list, including foot traffic, total volume, ratings, and reviews.

Copyright 2021 WVIR. All rights reserved.

Do you have a story idea? Send us your news tip here.

Most Read

School bus file.
HCPS board approves temporarily shortening school day by one hour for K-12
Officials say they’re charging Preston Thomas with second-degree murder.
Sheriff’s office: Man fatally shoots co-worker at warehouse
A proposed bank account reporting law is getting a lot of push back across the country.
Valley banks have questions about Biden’s proposal of more bank reporting to the IRS
Plane Crash graphic
3 killed in small plane crash in southern West Virginia
State police say at least 71 people have been hit and killed on Virginia roads in 2021.
33-year-old dies after being hit by tractor-trailer on I-64

Latest News

Evening Weather Forecast
Evening Weather Forecast for 9/27/2021
Animal shelter switches to appointment-only services
A Valley non-profit is looking to take its services on the road with the hope of helping those...
Strength in Peers looking to start mobile substance use recovery program
Strength in Peers looking to start mobile substance use recovery program