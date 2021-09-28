Cold front bringing a few storms

TUESDAY: Our next cold front will approach the area during the day today. A mix of sun and clouds this afternoon. A batch of showers and storms is slowly working its way southward across the area early this afternoon. The general motion of these storms is west-to-east, so there are some locations that will see a good dose of rain, especially across the Potomac Highlands. This round of showers and storms will release some of the instability in the atmosphere, so this may limit coverage as we go later in the day as the cold front arrives. Quite warm for the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s to low 80s. Any rain will lower temperatures.

The next round of activity will come through starting in the early evening from the north with the arrival of the cold front. Timing will be from about the evening commute through about 10pm from north to south. With the early afternoon batch, this round may be very limited, so it depends on how long the first round sticks around. Regardless, the majority of the storm coverage will stay east of the Blue Ridge this evening, where the greatest severe threat exists. However, any storm this evening can turn strong to severe with strong gusts and large hail. That said, many locations will be staying dry as the cold front moves through.

Cold front crosses by midnight, and we’ll begin to decrease the humidity overnight. Turning more pleasant with lows in the low to mid 50s.

WEDNESDAY: Pleasant for the morning with temperatures rising into the 70s by midday. Early cloud cover will begin to decrease as we go into the afternoon, expecting more sunshine. Highs in the lower 70s for West Virginia, mid 70s for the Valley. Humidity levels slowly dropping throughout the day, so feeling very comfortable by the late afternoon and evening.

A beautiful evening with temperatures slipping into the 60s and mostly clear skies. A pleasant opportunity for an evening walk to enjoy the fresh air! Overnight lows in the mid 40s for our West Virginia locations, upper 40s to around 50 for the Valley.

THURSDAY: Sunny to start the day with temperatures in the 60s early. Lots of sunshine in the afternoon and low humidity. Highs in the low 70s for our West Virginia locations and in the mid 70s for the Valley. A great day to enjoy the outdoors! Another pleasant night with temperatures dropping into the low to mid 40s for West Virginia and in the upper 40s for the Valley.

FRIDAY: Pleasant to start the day with temperatures in the 50s. Plentiful sunshine for the day as high pressure will build in over the area. High temperatures in the upper 60s for West Virginia locations, into the low to mid 70s for the Valley. A fantastic day to spend some time outside! Temperatures will cool quickly once the sun sets, so you may want to grab a light jacket or blanket if you have outdoor evening plans, such as Friday night football. Cool and crisp for the overnight as temperatures dip into the low 40s across West Virginia and in the mid to upper 40s for the Valley.

SATURDAY: Starting out cool and crisp with temperatures in the 50s. Plenty of sunshine with a few clouds for the day and staying warm and comfortable. Highs today in the low to mid 70s. Another beautiful day for outdoor plans, especially if you plan to check out the Shenandoah National Park, as many high ridges are near their peak for fall foliage! Overnight, cool and pleasant with lows in the upper 40s to around 50.

SUNDAY: Very comfortable for the morning with temperatures rising in the 60s. Warm and pleasant for the afternoon. More clouds than sun today, keeping temperatures down a bit. Highs in the upper 60s for West Virginia, lower 70s for the Valley. Mostly cloudy overnight, making it feel milder. Lows in the mid to upper 50s.

MONDAY: Continuing to keep the cloud cover today. Generally cloudy in the morning with temperatures slowly rising in the 60s. A few peeks of sunshine for the afternoon and feeling comfortable. Highs in the upper 60s to low 70s.

