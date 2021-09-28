Couple charged with child abuse and neglect will likely face extradition in November

AUGUSTA COUNTY, Va. (WHSV) - Two people charged in the disappearance of three-year-old Khaleesi Cuthriell likely won’t be back in Virginia for a few months.

Allen Powanda with Westmoreland County, Pennsylvania, says Candi Royer and Travis Brown are facing charges in Pennsylvania, including receiving stolen property, forgery and possession of a controlled substance. Royer and Brown were arrested in South Greensburg, PA, on Sunday, Sept. 12.

“They’re each facing criminal charges here in Pennsylvania, so under the Extradition Act, Pennsylvania is permitted to complete its prosecution, which means through sentencing before the [other] state, which in this case is Virginia, is notified that they are free to go,” Powanda said.

Powanda says Royer and Brown’s Pennsylvania court date is set for Nov. 24. After that, they’ll go to court in Virginia.

“Their court date isn’t until November 24, which is what we call their formal arraignment date, which is when they’re official advised of the charges against them here, although we do have an expedited disposition process,” Powanda said.

Powanda said because of that expedited process, Royer and Brown might be back in Virginia before originally planned.

“If an agreement is reached with the case, it could occur on that date, or it could occur earlier,” Powanda said.

Augusta County officials said they’ll face a single felony county of abuse and neglect of children in Virginia. Authorities believe Khaleesi was in Royer’s care when the girl was last seen in February.

The Augusta County Sheriff’s Office said they believe Khaleesi to be dead. Augusta County Sheriff’s Office Public Information Officer Lt. Leslie Snyder said the search for Khaleesi’s body continues.

“We’re still kind of at the same spot we have been. We’re still on the search for Khaleesi, and that’s about all we can say,” Snyder said.

Anyone with information about where Khaleesi could be found can call the sheriff’s office at (540) 245-5333.

