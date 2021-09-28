Dukes expected to have healthier roster at New Hampshire

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - The James Madison football team is expecting to welcome back a few injured players when the Dukes visit New Hampshire Saturday.

“I expect us to be at full strength Saturday,” said JMU head coach Curt Cignetti, during his weekly press conference Tuesday afternoon.

When it comes to being “full strength” Cignetti is referring to players who did not suffer long-term or season-ending injuries. Redshirt senior running back Percy Agyei-Obese is expected to make his season debut against UNH. Agyei-Obese was named the CAA Preseason Offensive Player of the Year but has not played yet this fall while battling a hamstring injury. He has 2,374 rushing yards and 29 touchdowns in his career.

Cignetti says the Dukes are not currently at full strength but he expects players back on the field by kickoff Saturday at New Hampshire.

“(Tuesday) at practice, we will not be at full strength,” said Cignetti. “You know we have some guys that are close to returning but I expect on Saturday that we’ll have everybody out there that we thought was getting close to returning. Percy (Agyei-Obese), (James) Carpenter, (Scott) Bracey, all those guys. That’s not the case today but I am optimistic.”

Press Conference Notes - Tuesday, September 28

-Cignetti says the Dukes focused on rest & recovery during the bye week

-Cignetti praised the work of Offensive Coordinator Mike Shanahan and Quarterbacks Coach Tino Sunseri. Both are in their first season in their respective roles with JMU. Shanahan has previously been the wide receivers coach at James Madison.

-When discussing ways to keep JMU focused after a 3-0 start and bye week, Cignetti says he researched how successful UNH has been at home in recent seasons. New Hampshire went undefeated at home in 2017 & 2019.

-Kickoff Saturday is set for 3:30 p.m. at New Hampshire. The game will be broadcast digitally through FloSports.

