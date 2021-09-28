Dukes look to avoid letdown after bye week

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - It’s back to business for the James Madison football team.

After a bye week, the Dukes are preparing for their first of four straight games against ranked CAA opponents. No. 3 JMU is scheduled to visit No. 25 New Hampshire Saturday afternoon.

“I think it was a good week,” said JMU head coach Curt Cignetti, when discussing JMU’s bye week. “Got some guys healed up. Now we gotta get back at it, get the mindset, can’t have any warm fuzzies about what’s happened in the past, got a big challenge this week.”

James Madison has looked the part of a FCS national title contender through the first three games of the season. The Dukes are 3-0 overall and defeated then-No. 9 ranked Weber State on the road, 37-24, on September 18. However, Cignetti says he’s focused on making sure the Dukes don’t get complacent as they enter a critical part of their schedule.

“I just know there have been a lot of times in the past where we come off a win that was perceived as a big win and have an open week and just sort of enjoy that win too much for too long,” said Cignetti. “People feeling good and comfortable. We can’t have any of that. We gotta have an edge this week in our preparation, gotta be extremely detailed, gotta have great practices, gotta go up there with an edge and start fast.”

Following the game at UNH, the Dukes are scheduled to play No. 12 Villanova, at No. 22 Richmond, and at No. 9 Delaware in consecutive weeks. This week’s matchup with the Wildcats is set for a 3:30 p.m. kickoff.

Copyright 2021 WHSV. All rights reserved.