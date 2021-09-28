Advertisement

Dukes look to avoid letdown after bye week

It’s back to business for the James Madison football team.
It’s back to business for the James Madison football team.(WHSV)
By TJ Eck
Published: Sep. 27, 2021 at 9:00 PM EDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - It’s back to business for the James Madison football team.

After a bye week, the Dukes are preparing for their first of four straight games against ranked CAA opponents. No. 3 JMU is scheduled to visit No. 25 New Hampshire Saturday afternoon.

“I think it was a good week,” said JMU head coach Curt Cignetti, when discussing JMU’s bye week. “Got some guys healed up. Now we gotta get back at it, get the mindset, can’t have any warm fuzzies about what’s happened in the past, got a big challenge this week.”

James Madison has looked the part of a FCS national title contender through the first three games of the season. The Dukes are 3-0 overall and defeated then-No. 9 ranked Weber State on the road, 37-24, on September 18. However, Cignetti says he’s focused on making sure the Dukes don’t get complacent as they enter a critical part of their schedule.

“I just know there have been a lot of times in the past where we come off a win that was perceived as a big win and have an open week and just sort of enjoy that win too much for too long,” said Cignetti. “People feeling good and comfortable. We can’t have any of that. We gotta have an edge this week in our preparation, gotta be extremely detailed, gotta have great practices, gotta go up there with an edge and start fast.”

Following the game at UNH, the Dukes are scheduled to play No. 12 Villanova, at No. 22 Richmond, and at No. 9 Delaware in consecutive weeks. This week’s matchup with the Wildcats is set for a 3:30 p.m. kickoff.

Copyright 2021 WHSV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

School bus file.
HCPS board approves temporarily shortening school day by one hour for K-12
Governor Ralph Northam addressing the public at a May 11 COVID-19 briefing
Gov. Northam provides update on COVID-19 and vaccinations in Virginia
VSP investigates 2-vehicle fatal crash on I-81
A proposed bank account reporting law is getting a lot of push back across the country.
Valley banks have questions about Biden’s proposal of more bank reporting to the IRS
Officials say they’re charging Preston Thomas with second-degree murder.
Sheriff’s office: Man fatally shoots co-worker at warehouse

Latest News

Results from high school golf region tournaments held Tuesday, September 27.
H.S. Golf - Region Tournaments
Waynesboro football
EndZone Coaches’ Corner: Brandon Jarvis - Waynesboro
JMU Volleyball
JMU Sports Roundup: Sunday, Sept. 26
JMU 1, Charleston 3 - Sept. 25, 2021