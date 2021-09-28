Dynamic Aviation takes flight with new program to inspire next generation of aviators

BRIDGEWATER, Va. (WHSV) - It was a program planned out before the pandemic, but it is finally taking flight in Bridgewater with the hope to inspire the next generation of aviators.

Michael Stoltzfus, CEO of Dynamic Aviation, says for years they have been planning the program called NEXTGEN Aviators to help bridge the gap in the nationwide shortage of aviation education and the workforce.

“What we’re really motivated by is the opportunity to give back to the local community, to give back to middle schoolers in this case, today it’s middle schoolers to give back to them the opportunity to have this really all inspiring moment,” Stoltzfus said.

This fall, students from around the Valley have the chance to learn about different trades and learn how airplanes work.

Shane Combs with Dynamic Aviation says the idea is to show students there are many opportunities for success after high school. Combs says the whole point is to bring classrooms in and show students something they’ve never seen before.

For some students, that’s having the chance to fly on an airplane for the first time in their lives.

“They get to fly on our desktop simulators which are pretty impressive, they do an inspection on the aircraft and then they get to go fly in an airplane,” Combs said. “It’s interesting 90 percent of the kids that come through the program this is their first flight.”

Stoltzfus says it’s a special moment to provide some kids and that the program will not just be staying in the Valley.

“This fall we are not only in the Valley but we are at six other locations in Virginia and inspiring more kids in a broader area,” Stoltzfus said.

Members of the U.S Air Force and Blue Ridge Community College are also a part of the program to show students some opportunities on how they could begin their career.

