Gun scare leads to lockdown at Richmond middle school

By NBC12 Newsroom
Published: Sep. 28, 2021 at 10:46 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Richmond’s MLK Middle School briefly went on lockdown Tuesday morning after a parent reportedly saw a student with a gun outside the school.

According to police, the school went on lockdown around 8:15 a.m. for the report of a possible firearm at the school.

Police say they searched the school with K9 units and didn’t find anything.

The school resumed normal activities following the lockdown.

Richmond Public Schools says any additional updates will be shared with parents.

