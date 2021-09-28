HDR cancels Skeleton Fest due to COVID-19

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - Harrisonburg Downtown Renaissance staff posted on their website announcing their decision to cancel Skeleton Fest this year. The event was scheduled for October 23.

“While we have been slowly reintroducing events into our programming this year, we have been doing so cautiously and with modifications for public safety,” they said in a statement.

HDR team members say at this time, the Harrisonburg area is projected to hit its peak with Covid rates the weekend of this event, area hospitals are strained, and the target audience for the event are those under the age of 12 who are not eligible for a vaccine yet. This is not the right time to hold Skeleton Fest, they add.

“We believe the joy and togetherness of community events are important for quality of life and mental health. We also know that pandemics are multi-year events and we need to make adjustments so we can find safe ways to live that don’t require canceling everything.”

HDR staff say they hope to offer some virtual programming to help celebrate fall with our community, and ask everyone to keep an eye on their social media for more details on contests and games.

They are also going to put extra planning into their holiday celebration WinterWonderfest, happening December 11, which they say will be past the peak for our area. They will have more details at a later date.

HDR asks that everyone refer to this social media post about free and convenient vaccination clinics nearby so this is the last event they have to cancel.

