Advertisement

HDR cancels Skeleton Fest due to COVID-19

Staff members say this is not the right time given the surge of cases and the fact that kids...
Staff members say this is not the right time given the surge of cases and the fact that kids under 12 can't be vaccinated yet.(Credit: HDR)
By Caitlin Piemme
Published: Sep. 28, 2021 at 12:25 PM EDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - Harrisonburg Downtown Renaissance staff posted on their website announcing their decision to cancel Skeleton Fest this year. The event was scheduled for October 23.

“While we have been slowly reintroducing events into our programming this year, we have been doing so cautiously and with modifications for public safety,” they said in a statement.

HDR team members say at this time, the Harrisonburg area is projected to hit its peak with Covid rates the weekend of this event, area hospitals are strained, and the target audience for the event are those under the age of 12 who are not eligible for a vaccine yet. This is not the right time to hold Skeleton Fest, they add.

“We believe the joy and togetherness of community events are important for quality of life and mental health. We also know that pandemics are multi-year events and we need to make adjustments so we can find safe ways to live that don’t require canceling everything.”

HDR staff say they hope to offer some virtual programming to help celebrate fall with our community, and ask everyone to keep an eye on their social media for more details on contests and games.

They are also going to put extra planning into their holiday celebration WinterWonderfest, happening December 11, which they say will be past the peak for our area. They will have more details at a later date.

HDR asks that everyone refer to this social media post about free and convenient vaccination clinics nearby so this is the last event they have to cancel.

Copyright 2021 WHSV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Governor Ralph Northam addressing the public at a May 11 COVID-19 briefing
Gov. Northam provides update on COVID-19 and vaccinations in Virginia
VSP investigates 2-vehicle fatal crash on I-81
A proposed bank account reporting law is getting a lot of push back across the country.
Valley banks have questions about Biden’s proposal of more bank reporting to the IRS
“It has been an honor to serve this community and work with employees who are the best public...
Harrisonburg City Manager announces resignation
State police say at least 71 people have been hit and killed on Virginia roads in 2021.
33-year-old dies after being hit by tractor-trailer on I-64

Latest News

Virginia COVID-19 cases rise by 2,641 Tuesday
Democrat Terry McAuliffe and Republican Glenn Youngkin are set to meet for the second and final...
McAuliffe, Youngkin to meet for debate in northern Virginia
According to police, MLK Middle School in Richmond went on lockdown around 8:15 a.m. for the...
Gun scare leads to lockdown at Richmond middle school
The deadline to register to vote is October 12.
Voter Rights Rally to be held in Waynesboro for National Voter Registration Day