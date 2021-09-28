Hometown school systems to receive grants toward learning centers

(WDBJ) - A handful of school systems throughout the region will be receiving 21st Century Community Learning Grants from the state of Virginia in order to support academic achievement and equity.

The Virginia Department of Education announced Tuesday that communities throughout the commonwealth would receive grants that range from $50K to $200K to “allow school divisions, faith-based organizations, and community groups to provide students with tutoring and enrichment activities that complement regular academic programs.”

These sites will be utilized before and after school, during breaks, Saturdays and during summer vacation. They also will provide educational services for students’ families.

The following communities will receive the grants:

“Alternatives, Inc. — Crittenden Middle, Hines Middle, Huntington Middle and Passage Middle in Newport News.

Bedford County Public Schools — Liberty Middle in Bedford County.

Boys & Girls Clubs of Southwest Virginia — Burlington Elementary, Herman L. Horn Elementary and W.E. Cundiff Elementary in Roanoke County; and Andrew Lewis Middle, East Salem Elementary and G. W. Carver Elementary in Salem.

Chesterfield County Public Schools — Bellwood Elementary, Ettrick Elementary and Falling Creek Elementary.

ForKids, Inc. — Elephant’s Fork Elementary, Mack Benn Jr. Elementary, Hillpoint Elementary and John F. Kennedy Middle in Suffolk.

Greensville County Public Schools — Belfield Elementary.

Hampton Public Schools — Benjamin Syms Middle, Cesar Tarrant Middle, Jane H. Bryan Elementary and John B. Cary Elementary.

Henrico Education Foundation — Highland Springs High in Henrico County.

James Madison University — Stone Spring Elementary in Harrisonburg.

Kairos Freedom Schools of Virginia — Jacox Elementary in Norfolk.

King and Queen County Public Schools — Central High in King and Queen County.

Norfolk Public Schools — St. Helena Elementary.

On the Road Collaborative — Thomas Harrison Middle in Harrisonburg.

Page County Alliance for Community Action — Luray Elementary Page County.

Prince William County Public Schools — Gar-Field High and R. Dean Kilby Elementary.

Richmond Public Schools — George Wythe High and John Marshall High.

Roanoke Public Schools — Hurt Park Elementary, Morningside Elementary and Roanoke Academy for Mathematics and Science Elementary.

Rockbridge County Public Schools — Natural Bridge Elementary.

Scott County Public Schools — Duffield Primary, Nickelsville Elementary and Shoemaker Elementary.

The Improvement Association — Sussex Central Middle in Sussex County.

VDOE is also continuing funding of 84 programs that received initial grants in 2016, 2020 and earlier this year.

The 21st Century Community Learning Centers program is authorized under Title IV, Part B, of the federal Elementary and Secondary Education Act of 1965, as amended by the Every Student Succeeds Act of 2015.

Additional information about the 21st Century Community Learning Centers program is available on the VDOE website.”

Copyright 2021 WDBJ. All rights reserved.