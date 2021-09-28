H.S. Football Schedule Changes - Week 6
HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - High school football schedule changes for week six.
Broadway at Central - Postponed one day
-Game is pushed back to 2 p.m. Saturday due to COVID-19 issues with the Falcons.
Spotswood picks up new opponent
-Spotswood will now host Virginia High School for a 7 p.m. kickoff Friday night after the Trailblazers originally scheduled game against Staunton River was postponed due to COVID-19 issues within the Staunton River program.
