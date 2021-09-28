HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - High school football schedule changes for week six.

H.S. Football Schedule Changes - Week 6 (October 1)

Broadway at Central - Postponed one day

-Game is pushed back to 2 p.m. Saturday due to COVID-19 issues with the Falcons.

Spotswood picks up new opponent

-Spotswood will now host Virginia High School for a 7 p.m. kickoff Friday night after the Trailblazers originally scheduled game against Staunton River was postponed due to COVID-19 issues within the Staunton River program.

