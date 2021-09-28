Advertisement

McAuliffe, Youngkin to meet for debate in northern Virginia

Democrat Terry McAuliffe and Republican Glenn Youngkin are set to meet for the second and final debate in Virginia’s closely watched gubernatorial election.
By Associated Press
Published: Sep. 28, 2021 at 10:54 AM EDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
RICHMOND, Va. (AP) — Democrat Terry McAuliffe and Republican Glenn Youngkin are set to meet for the second and final debate in Virginia’s closely watched gubernatorial election.

Tuesday’s night’s hourlong debate will be held at a northern Virginia community college and carried live by NBC television stations across the state.

Five weeks from Election Day and with early voting already underway, recent polls suggest a tight race between McAuliffe and Youngkin.

The first debate of the contest was devoid of big surprises or viral moments and largely focused on the candidates’ sharply divergent positions on abortion and COVID-19.

