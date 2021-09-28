Advertisement

Nonprofit hosting golf tournament to honor teen fighting cancer

David Alexander (FILE)
David Alexander (FILE)(WVIR)
By Rachel Hirschheimer
Published: Sep. 28, 2021 at 10:59 AM EDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ALBEMARLE COUNTY, Va. (WVIR) - The Yellow Door Foundation is hosting its first golf tournament to honor a 17-year-old lacrosse player battling terminal cancer.

YDF is a nonprofit that provides apartment homes for single families to meet the unique medical needs of patients with compromised immunity. It helped David Alexander during his treatment last fall for a type of bone cancer.

David made the decision last winter to forgo further treatment when the only option was to undergo an aggressive surgery that would involve the amputation of most of his lower body.

“We’re really thrilled that we can honor him and his courage this way. He’s a lacrosse player from Northern Virginia and the UVA Men’s Lacrosse Team has really rallied behind him and been so supportive of him and they will have a showing at our tournament, as well in his honor,” YDF Board Member Stacia Torrey said.

The tournament is set for October 8 at Old Trail Golf Club from 11:30 a.m. to 7 p.m. The event is at capacity, but there are still sponsorship opportunities available.

“We still have a couple of sponsorships left if you go to our website, on the events page there are a few sponsorships left, and we’re inviting people if they want to come to the reception,” Torrey said.

The goal is to help the nonprofit open more apartments to families in need. Currently over 50% of families coming to UVA Children’s Hospital for treatment who need this special kind of housing can’t afford it.

If you would like to sign up to get involved in the tournament, you can click here.

Copyright 2021 WVIR. All rights reserved.

Do you have a story idea? Send us your news tip here.

Most Read

Governor Ralph Northam addressing the public at a May 11 COVID-19 briefing
Gov. Northam provides update on COVID-19 and vaccinations in Virginia
VSP investigates 2-vehicle fatal crash on I-81
A proposed bank account reporting law is getting a lot of push back across the country.
Valley banks have questions about Biden’s proposal of more bank reporting to the IRS
“It has been an honor to serve this community and work with employees who are the best public...
Harrisonburg City Manager announces resignation
State police say at least 71 people have been hit and killed on Virginia roads in 2021.
33-year-old dies after being hit by tractor-trailer on I-64

Latest News

Staff members say this is not the right time given the surge of cases and the fact that kids...
HDR cancels Skeleton Fest due to COVID-19
Virginia COVID-19 cases rise by 2,641 Tuesday
Democrat Terry McAuliffe and Republican Glenn Youngkin are set to meet for the second and final...
McAuliffe, Youngkin to meet for debate in northern Virginia
According to police, MLK Middle School in Richmond went on lockdown around 8:15 a.m. for the...
Gun scare leads to lockdown at Richmond middle school