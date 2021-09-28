Advertisement

Potential shutdown of Shenandoah National Park would harm surrounding businesses

Unless Congress passes a funding bill, the federal government will shut down at midnight...
Unless Congress passes a funding bill, the federal government will shut down at midnight Thursday. This could mean a full shutdown of Shenandoah National Park, spelling trouble for surrounding businesses.(WHSV)
By Colby Johnson
Published: Sep. 28, 2021 at 6:32 PM EDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ELKTON, Va. (WHSV) - Unless Congress passes a funding bill, the federal government will shut down at midnight Thursday. This could mean a full shutdown of Shenandoah National Park, spelling trouble for surrounding businesses.

“A lot of the businesses around town rely on tourists and tourism from Skyline Drive and the parkway so definitely missing that businesses is definitely impactful, it hurts,” said August Napotnick, one of the owners of Elkton Brewing Co.

Elkton Brewing Co. is just one of the many businesses in the area that says they depend on the park’s visitors for a sizeable portion of their business. On the other side of the park, businesses in Luray would also take a hit from a shutdown.

“As far as local boost from the park it’s tremendous, restaurants benefit, lodging benefits, the shops benefit so the more people who visit the park the more people who will visit the surrounding communities,” said Regina Hilliard, President of the Luray-Page County Chamber of Commerce.

Hilliard says the park places a vital role in the area’s economy.

“In 2019 there were 1.4 million visitors to the park which resulted in like $96.7 billion in the communities near the park, there were also about 11 almost 12 hundred jobs created locally,” she said.

If the government shutdown happens later this week the national park will either remain open with no services or completely close down like it did in 2013.

“It was a little devastating for the community because the national park that’s in our backyard is shut down, visitors can’t go to it so we did lose revenue, quite a bit of revenue in the county,” said Hilliard.

If the park does end up fully closing, nearby business will have to adapt to make up for lost customers.

“If the parkway does shutdown or Skyline shuts down we’re gonna miss out on a big chunk of that crowd and in so doing we’ll have to do promos,” said August Napotnick.

During the most recent government shutdown in 2019 the park did remain open, with no available services and limited, unpaid employees.

Copyright 2021 WHSV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Governor Ralph Northam addressing the public at a May 11 COVID-19 briefing
Gov. Northam provides update on COVID-19 and vaccinations in Virginia
VSP investigates 2-vehicle fatal crash on I-81
A proposed bank account reporting law is getting a lot of push back across the country.
Valley banks have questions about Biden’s proposal of more bank reporting to the IRS
“It has been an honor to serve this community and work with employees who are the best public...
Harrisonburg City Manager announces resignation
State police say at least 71 people have been hit and killed on Virginia roads in 2021.
33-year-old dies after being hit by tractor-trailer on I-64

Latest News

Pollack says the whole situation was a misunderstanding and the signs were illegally placed.
Shenandoah County Supervisor facing destruction of property charges
Shenandoah man faces murder charges for the killing of his wife
Shenandoah man faces murder charges for the killing of his wife
Rockingham County Schools increases substitute pay and adds three days off to school calendar
Rockingham County Schools increases substitute pay and adds three days off to school calendar
Scheikl also says the dress code can be relaxed to provide teachers less stress.
Rockingham County Schools increases substitute pay and adds three days off to school calendar