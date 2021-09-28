Advertisement

Rockingham County Sheriff’s Office welcomes new K9

Zoey is 14 weeks old and is a bloodhound like her predecessor, Lucy.
By WHSV Newsroom
Published: Sep. 28, 2021 at 3:47 PM EDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - The Rockingham County Sheriff’s Office took to Facebook Tuesday to welcome Zoey, their new K9, to her first day on-duty.

RCSO says her predecessor and fellow bloodhound Lucy is scheduled to retire sometime in mid-2022.

Currently 14 weeks old, Zoey is starting her training process right away to prepare for the transition. Officials say she is very eager to begin.

