Shenandoah County Supervisor facing destruction of property charges

Pollack says the whole situation was a misunderstanding and the signs were illegally placed.(WHSV)
By Colby Johnson
Published: Sep. 28, 2021 at 6:25 PM EDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
EDINBURG, Va. (WHSV) - A Shenandoah County Supervisor is scheduled to appear in court next month to face two misdemeanor charges for destruction of property.

According to the Shenandoah County Sheriff’s Office, Bradley Pollack was issued two summons to appear in court after the sheriff’s office received reports that several real estate signs had been stolen, removed or tampered with since last August in the area of North Main Street and Jennifer Court.

Pollack says the whole situation was a misunderstanding and the signs were illegally placed.

“I was just removing illegally placed signs and setting them aside, so what I was doing was perfectly legal and there was just a misunderstanding by law enforcement, they didn’t know about these things,” said Pollack.

The signs were placed in an intersection in phase one of the Edinburg Square development where Pollack lives, but they were advertising for phase two of the development, which Pollack says violates a county zoning ordinance.

Pollack says the sign on the southern corner of the the development was placed on a commercial lot without permission from the owner.

“There was no permission to place that sign on that private lot, and I have a relationship with the owner and I had permission from the owner to remove that sign,” he said.

Pollack is scheduled to appear in Shenandoah County General District Court October 22. He says he fully expects the charges to be dropped.

