Advertisement

WVa internet customers urged to take broadband speed test

The agency says information from the tests will be used to create a map identifying where...
The agency says information from the tests will be used to create a map identifying where investment in broadband is needed most.(WHSV)
By Associated Press
Published: Sep. 28, 2021 at 3:17 PM EDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (AP) — West Virginia internet customers are being asked to take a broadband speed test to improve access in the state.

Department of Economic Development Secretary Mitch Carmichael said the data will be used to decide about broadband access in West Virginia in the future.

The agency says information from the tests will be used to create a map identifying where investment in broadband is needed most.

The test is available at broadband.wv.gov. Click the red button that says “TAKE THE SPEED TEST” at the top of the page and follow the steps.

The agency says the process takes about five minutes.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Governor Ralph Northam addressing the public at a May 11 COVID-19 briefing
Gov. Northam provides update on COVID-19 and vaccinations in Virginia
VSP investigates 2-vehicle fatal crash on I-81
A proposed bank account reporting law is getting a lot of push back across the country.
Valley banks have questions about Biden’s proposal of more bank reporting to the IRS
“It has been an honor to serve this community and work with employees who are the best public...
Harrisonburg City Manager announces resignation
State police say at least 71 people have been hit and killed on Virginia roads in 2021.
33-year-old dies after being hit by tractor-trailer on I-64

Latest News

Healthwise Race To Beat Breast Cancer
Hometown school systems to receive grants toward learning centers
Staff members say this is not the right time given the surge of cases and the fact that kids...
HDR cancels Skeleton Fest due to COVID-19
Virginia COVID-19 cases rise by 2,641 Tuesday