Augusta County bridge named in memory of Deputy K-9 Cara

AUGUSTA COUNTY, Va. (WVIR) - The Augusta County Board of Supervisors has named a bridge for a Deputy K-9 who died at the end of last year while on duty.

The county commemorated the occasion on Wednesday, Sept. 29, with the unveiling of the “K-9 Cara Memorial Bridge.”

This is the first bridge in Augusta County to be named for a dog, but Cara wasn’t just any dog... she was one-of-a-kind to the many who knew and loved her.

“Let today be a happy day and remember the difference that she made,” said Augusta County Sheriff Donald Smith while addressing a crowd of people from Staunton, Waynesboro, and Augusta County.

Cpt. Ryan Insana with the Staunton Sheriff’s Office was Cara’s handler and keeper. “She was just everything that you look for in an amazing dog,” he said.

Augusta County Supervisor Pam Carter had the privilege of meeting Cara. “From the children in the schools that she visited to all the law enforcement officers that she worked with,” she said. “Just her presence made everyone feel better.”

Staunton Sheriff Matt Robertson says Cara is missed every day. “Cara was an amazing animal. She was a loyal member of the Staunton Sheriff’s Office.”

Three-year-old Cara died after falling from the bridge on Old White Bridge Road last December while searching for a gun someone had thrown from their car.

Deputy K-9 Cara with the Staunton Sheriff's Office died while in service in Augusta County on December 21, 2020. (WVIR)

‘’She lost her life in Augusta County. And she lost her life helping out our agency,” Smith said.

Beyond finding explosives and guns, Cara bridged a gap. “She allowed us to foster relationships with many different agencies, which allowed us to work with those agencies to keep our community safe,” Robertson said.

With support from fellow board members, Supervisor Pam Carter, and Dr. Scott Seaton worked to make this bridge dedication happen.

“By naming this bridge we memorialize the numerous K-9s who continually protect us,” Seaton said.

The K-9 Cara Memorial Bridge is especially meaningful to Insana. “I’m just humbled and forever grateful,” he stated.

