Bridgewater football looking to end two-game skid

By TJ Eck
Published: Sep. 28, 2021 at 10:38 PM EDT|Updated: 45 minutes ago
HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - The Bridgewater College football team is looking to end a two-game losing streak.

The Eagles suffered a road loss at Emory & Henry, 38-17, this past Saturday after falling the week before at home to Randolph-Macon. The losses come after Bridgewater opened the season with back-to-back wins.

Despite the recent struggles, Bridgewater head coach Scott Lemn says the Eagles are not hitting the panic button yet.

“I mean, I think if we only focused on the results, then the panic button would be hit,” said Lemn. “I think we’ve got a mature team that understands the areas that we have to improve in and the areas they can improve in, individually. So that’s one of the positives and we have talked about how mature our team is over and over and the kind of team that we have.”

Bridgewater is scheduled to visit Shenandoah for a 7 p.m. kickoff Saturday night. It will be the fourth matchup between the two teams in 2021 after the teams played three times during the ODAC spring season.

