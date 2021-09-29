Advertisement

Charlottesville cancer patient works to complete her bucket list

Christopher and his mom, Melissa Martsolf
Christopher and his mom, Melissa Martsolf(WVIR)
By Rachel Hirschheimer
Published: Sep. 29, 2021 at 5:09 PM EDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - A single mother of three is making the most of the time she has left. Melissa Martsolf is battling stage-four cancer, but it’s not stopping her from living.

“It’s been hard. It’s been difficult,” Martsolf said. “I’m praying for a miracle.”

She says she went back to the hospital in extreme pain just three weeks after gallbladder surgery.

“They did an MRI, a CAT scan, and found I had a tumor on my pancreas,” Martsolf said.

At first, she was diagnosed with stage-one pancreatic cancer, but then it started spreading.

“In July of this year, after I had the surgery for my appendix, my doctor told me that I have a year to live,” Martsolf said.

Now, she is using the time she has left to check items off of her bucket list.

“My first and foremost is to go see a Steeler and Penguins game in Pittsburgh,” Martsolf said. “I’ve wanted to go swim with the dolphins, like actually holding onto them and get to pet them and do all that.”

She would also love to see the Harry Potter theme park in Florida and attend the Daytona 500.

“I would love to go to the beach and just relax and listen to the ocean,” Martsolf said.

Her son, Christopher, wanted to see all of this come to fruition.

“I think it was really important for me to reach out to friends and some family in the community to really get behind her and help her dreams come true,” Christopher said.

He started a GoFundMe page to make it all happen.

“We’ve hit a good milestone of a few thousand, which is so powerful and overwhelming,” Christopher said.

Despite her prognosis, Martsolf’s faith, family, and dreams are keeping her going.

“We’re not always going to get what we want, but there’s a better place and just continue to try to have my faith,” she said. “I’ll be OK and my family will be OK.”

Martsolf has tickets to attend a Penguins and Steelers game in just a few weeks. If you would like to help make more of her wishes come true, you can donate to the GoFundMe page here.

Copyright 2021 WVIR. All rights reserved.

Do you have a story idea? Send us your news tip here.

Most Read

Unless Congress passes a funding bill, the federal government will shut down at midnight...
Potential shutdown of Shenandoah National Park would harm surrounding businesses
A proposed bank account reporting law is getting a lot of push back across the country.
Valley banks have questions about Biden’s proposal of more bank reporting to the IRS
Pollack says the whole situation was a misunderstanding and the signs were illegally placed.
Shenandoah County Supervisor facing destruction of property charges
Scheikl also says the dress code can be relaxed to provide teachers less stress.
Rockingham County Schools increases substitute pay and adds three days off to school calendar
Authorities believe Khaleesi died while in Candi Royer and Travis Brown's care. (WHSV)
Couple charged with child abuse and neglect will likely face extradition in November

Latest News

Together, the Staunton Sheriff's Office and the Augusta County Sheriff's Office unveiled the...
Augusta County bridge named in memory of Deputy K-9 Cara
Cassie Sheetz Search
Cassie Sheetz Search
According to VDH, vaccine rates saw a small boost as COVID-19 cases started to increase. (VDH)
COVID-19 cases to continue increasing locally
Dog Flu
Dog Flu
Dog getting a check up at the Animal Health Care Center.
Flu reported among some dogs across the country, none locally