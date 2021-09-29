Advertisement

Rare confirmed tornado touches down in Washington state

By Marilyn Deutsch
Published: Sep. 29, 2021 at 3:11 PM EDT|Updated: 54 minutes ago
It sounded like a tornado and looked like a tornado. The National Weather Service confirmed a tornado did touch down over Battle Ground, Washington Monday evening.

It was weak by tornado standards but it still managed to take down trees and branches creating good-sized cleanup jobs for some folks.

One couple that was inside their house around 7:30 pm local time heard what was happening outdoors. “We could see branches twirling around up at the house and then it stopped,” said Ann Cavanaugh, a resident in Battle Ground. “We saw it spinning and heard a thump or two but nothing major and then when she came out to walk the dog, she goes, Barrie come down here,” said Barrie Copeland, another resident of Battle Ground.

In the dark, they couldn’t see the extent of the damage but it all became clear in the morning light. Even the weakest of tornadoes can pack winds up to 72 miles an hour, taking down large but shallow-rooted trees.

Enough trees fell Monday night that people are relieved things hadn’t been worse. No one was killed. A video shot by Gary Gerber gives you a good idea of what folks in Battle Ground saw last night.

The rotating wind, and what looks like a funnel touching down and picking up debris as it rotates. Gerber said it sounded like a train roaring through rural parts of southwest Washington.

“There’s a tornado right here and it’s coming through. This is insane,” said Tyler Mode. “There was one point where it was crossing on the road ahead of me and the trees were snapping and you didn’t know which way it would fall... that was very frightening. Other than that it was exciting,” said Mode.

Tyler Mode is a storm chaser and a happy man because he caught the aerial action on camera. “I’ve been watching the weather for 23 years and have traveled to see it. To have it happen in your background was pretty impressive. Small by North Dakota standards but big for us,” said Mode.

Most tornadoes that occur in southwest Washington are EF-0 but back in 1972 there was an EF-3 tornado that was deadly as 6 people died.

