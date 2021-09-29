Advertisement

Courts expanding safety, access project to Ohio County

By Associated Press
Published: Sep. 29, 2021 at 3:19 PM EDT|Updated: 49 minutes ago
WHEELING, W.Va. (AP) — A new program launched by West Virginia’s Supreme Court that uses technology to promote safety and access in cases involving sexual assault and domestic violence is expanding to Ohio County.

The system allows victims of domestic violence and sexual assault to file petitions for protective orders without going to a courthouse.

A statement from the Supreme Court says officials plan to test it Wednesday in Judge Heather Wood’s courtroom in Wheeling and the system is expected to be operational on Oct. 4.

Ohio County is the second community to pilot the program. It was introduced last month in Cabell County.

