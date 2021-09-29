Flu reported among some dogs across the country, none locally

WAYNESBORO, Va. (WHSV) - While dog flu has been reported in some parts of the country, officials with the Animal Health Care Center in Waynesboro say they haven’t been able to confirm any cases here.

“Five or six years ago, dog flu was a real problem in the United States. It looked like it would become a huge epidemic. After a couple years, when it was headed this way, it just fizzled out,” Dr. John Dunlap, Associate Veterinarian at the Animal Health Care Center said.

Since then, Dr. Dunlap says he doesn’t know of any cases that have been reported. But he notes that people who travel across state lines with their pet to go to dog shows, or events like that, should be cautious of the possibility.

“It’s transmitted primarily by oral and nasal secretion, so sneezing and coughing and drinking out of the same water bowl,” Dr. Dunlap said.

Those who may be concerned should keep their dogs away from other dogs they are not familiar with, just like any other infectious disease.

Over the summer, the hospital and others in the region saw several cases of a form of kennel cough, which shut down the facility for about a month.

“We cultured and did blood testing and so forth and came up with very limited results as far as what we were finding that we could hang our hat on and try to treat,” Dr. Dunlap said.

Cases have since gone down, and after a recommendation from a specialist, The Animal Health Care Center is now asking that dogs be vaccinated against the flu in order to be boarded this fall.

“Just like with a lot of other vaccinations, it takes one shot initially and another shot two to four weeks after the first one to get your dog up to the required amount of immunity and then they can come in and board and so forth,” Dr. Dunlap said.

If your dog is coughing, Dr. Dunlap says it could just be routine kennel cough, which is called bordetella.

“Typically, they’re healthy they just have a goose-honk type cough. If that’s the case, you should probably call your veterinarian,” Dr. Dunlap said.

Vets at the Animal Health Care Center will see these pets out in the parking lot instead of having them come inside because it can be so contagious.

