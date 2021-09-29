Advertisement

Harrisonburg City Council hears report on crime over the last 33 years

By Stephanie Penn
Published: Sep. 28, 2021 at 11:49 PM EDT|Updated: 56 minutes ago
HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - At Tuesday’s Meeting, the Harrisonburg City Council was given a report about the last 33 years of crime in both the City of Harrisonburg and Rockingham County from Criminal Justice Planner Frank Sottaceti.

In the report, Sottacetti said from 1986 to 2019, the City of Harrisonburg grew 111% and Rockingham County grew 52%.

Over that time period, violent crime has increased 332% in the City and 157% in the county, but Sottaceti said the data needs to be taken into context.

He said in 2019, around 130 violent crimes were committed and charged in Harrisonburg out of a population of over 50,000 people.

In the report, Sottaceti added that over the last seven years Harrisonburg’s population grew 3% and Rockingham County 4%, and the percentage of inmates in the areas has grown four-tenths of a percent, 0.43%.

Sottaceti also discussed overcrowding at Middle River Regional Jail, which he says is in part because there are over 200 inmates that have yet to be transferred to Virginia Department of Corrections facilities.

“The other thing is that by not transferring them, we still pay what we pay per day per incarcerated individual,” Sottaceti said.

Sottaceti said it comes out to around $40 a day per inmate.

If the 200 plus inmates were transferred, Sottaceti said there would be a 30% decrease in capacity at the jail, but he said there is a loophole in budget language that leaves it up to the Director of the Department of Corrections to make the transfers.

Council members said they are working to address this topic more in the future.

In the report, Sottaceti also showed that summonses, citations, and the number of people taken into custody regarding marijuana and cannabis has dropped significantly following its decriminalization legalization.

Sottaceti said this shows the effect of changes at the commonwealth level.

You can find more information on the presentation here.

At Tuesday’s meeting, council also unanimously approved to resume utility disconnects on November 1st for those who have yet to pay, and allowing payment arrangements for past due payments over a nine-month period.

