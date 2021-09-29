Advertisement

I-81 N crashes in Shenandoah and Augusta County cause delays

I-81 crash in Shenandoah County causes delays
I-81 crash in Shenandoah County causes delays(VDOT (WHSV))
By WHSV Newsroom
Published: Sep. 29, 2021 at 4:49 PM EDT|Updated: 51 minutes ago
NEW MARKET, Va. (WHSV) - The Virginia Department of Transportation reports that on I-81 North at mile marker 265.5 in Shenandoah County, motorists can expect delays due to a vehicle crash.

Both lanes are now open, according to VDOT.

On I-81 at mile marker 230.1 in Augusta County, motorists can expect delays due to a multi-vehicle crash.

Multi-vehicle crash causes I-81 backup in Augusta County.
Multi-vehicle crash causes I-81 backup in Augusta County.(VDOT (WHSV))

The north left shoulder and left lane are closed. Traffic backups are approximately 5.0 miles.

This is a developing story. Stay with WHSV for the latest information.

