I-81 N crashes in Shenandoah and Augusta County cause delays

NEW MARKET, Va. (WHSV) - The Virginia Department of Transportation reports that on I-81 North at mile marker 265.5 in Shenandoah County, motorists can expect delays due to a vehicle crash.

Both lanes are now open, according to VDOT.

On I-81 at mile marker 230.1 in Augusta County, motorists can expect delays due to a multi-vehicle crash.

Multi-vehicle crash causes I-81 backup in Augusta County. (VDOT (WHSV))

The north left shoulder and left lane are closed. Traffic backups are approximately 5.0 miles.

This is a developing story. Stay with WHSV for the latest information.

