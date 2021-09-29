Advertisement

JMU men’s soccer rallies for 3-2 win at George Washington

By TJ Eck
Published: Sep. 28, 2021 at 9:30 PM EDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - The James Madison men’s soccer team overcame a 2-0 deficit to earn a road win Tuesday afternoon.

The Dukes scored three goals in the second half to knock off George Washington, 3-2, in Washington, DC. Luca Erhardt scored a pair of goals to tie the match and Connor Hester’s goal with 11 seconds remaining lifted JMU to a dramatic victory.

James Madison improves to 8-2 overall (3-0 CAA). The Dukes are scheduled to visit Mount St. Mary’s Wednesday, October 6 for a 7 p.m. start.

