New VIA building opens for adults with autism and special needs

New VIA building on Hillsdale Dr. in Albemarle County.
New VIA building on Hillsdale Dr. in Albemarle County.(WVIR)
By Riley Wyant
Published: Sep. 28, 2021 at 8:33 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
ALBEMARLE COUNTY, Va. (WVIR) - Adults with special needs in the Charlottesville and Albemarle County area have a new building and resource at their disposal.

Over 100 people gathered to watch the grand opening celebration for the Virginia Institute of Autism Center for Adolescent and Adult Autism Services. The new building is located on 491 Hillsdale Drive in the former building for The Senior Center.

The building will include a life skills center, meal preparation kitchen, and social activities center to teach skills to adults with special needs.

First Lady of Virginia Pamela Northam spoke at the ribbon cutting.

“As I look out at beautiful audience today, I’m reminded that diversity there is strength. People who think differently, have changed the world,” Pamela Northam said.

After the ribbon cutting, families were able to go inside for an open house and get a tour of the new center.

