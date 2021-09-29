Owner of Fishersville bakery warning community to be vigilant after weekend theft

AUGUSTA COUNTY, Va. (WHSV) - The owner of SweetNanaCakes in Fishersville is warning the community to be more vigilant after a catalytic converter was stolen outside the bakery over the weekend.

“Unfortunately, these people had an opportunity and they took it because we weren’t here and they knew that,” Shannon Tinsley said.

Tinsley and her husband were planning to go out of town, so they left their extra vehicle at the shop Saturday.

“We usually pull it in front just because of things like that if we leave it here, but we just didn’t do it that day,” Tinsley said.

When she got back to her shop Tuesday morning, she started the car and noticed an important piece of the vehicle was missing.

“As soon as I heard it, I turned it off, crawled under it and saw the clean cuts and knew and knew what happened,” Tinsley said.

She reported it to the sheriff’s office, which says these thefts of catalytic converters are typically considered a misdemeanor offense. If caught, the suspect could face up to a year in jail and a fine of up to $2,500.

“We do have them on camera, which we are thankful for, so all that information has been sent to the investigators at the Augusta County Sheriff’s Department and they will be prosecuting to the fullest extent,” Tinsley said.

SweetNanaCakes has not been the only target of these types of thefts. Since January 1, there have been 27 reports of catalytic converters being stolen in Augusta County.

“We’ve had people come in with their converter stolen, actually on a personal vehicle of mine that sits out in the parking lot, someone had cut it off there a couple weeks ago, so yeah we have been seeing it around in this area,” Cole Moore with Eavers Tire Pros said.

And getting the part replaced isn’t very cheap.

“Some converter assemblies for certain vehicles cost $500 to $1,500 for just the part and then you got to to have the labor to put it on, so definitely not the cheapest thing in the world,” Moore explained.

But Tinsley says it’s not about the money.

“We have insurance, and they will cover it because it is theft, but it’s the principle that you messed with our stuff, and we work hard. We’re a small business, and we employ people in this community, and we are here for this community, we give back to the community all the time, and just to do it just hurts,” she said.

The sheriff’s office says the best way to catch suspects of theft is if the victim has cameras set up. Tips from businesses or individuals are also helpful.

