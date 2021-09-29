Advertisement

Persons of interest sought in killing of juvenile at Pittsylvania County Fairgrounds

Pittsylvania County Sheriff's Office is looking to identify three persons of interest in a fatal shooting at the fairgrounds September 18(Pittsylvania County Sheriff's Office)
By Pat Thomas
Published: Sep. 29, 2021 at 2:05 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
DANVILLE, Va. (WDBJ) - The Pittsylvania County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help identifying three persons of interest in the investigation into the killing of a juvenile at the Danville Pittsylvania County Fairgrounds.

Fairgrounds officials are offering a $5,000 reward in connection with the death September 18.

That’s in addition to a reward of up to $5,000 offered by Crimestoppers.

You can call Crimestoppers at 1-800-791-0044 with information on the shooting or persons of interest. You may also remain anonymous and still be eligible for the reward.

