Advertisement

Rockingham County applies for grant to bring broadband to unserved areas

Rockingham County Administration Center
Rockingham County Administration Center(WHSV)
By Simone McKenny
Published: Sep. 29, 2021 at 5:23 AM EDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - Rockingham County officials say they have started the process to bring universal fiber-to-fiber broadband to “unserved” areas of the county.

After applying for a grant from the Virginia Telecommunication Initiative (VATI), county officials are hoping to identify all unserved areas (those with no way to access broadband for their home or business).

“Looking at where can we provide service. Some counties in the state have provided service and have been able to set up smaller service areas. We are a large county, a mountainous county, with different terrain. It has been a real challenge to identify how that service can be provided,” Rockingham County administrator, Stephen King explained.

County officials say decisions on the project will be made in December, so residents should fill out the survey within the next couple of weeks. King says it will take a couple of years to implement service.

“There will be a process for the actual implementation. The county has a commitment of just under $9 million assuming the grant funds we get covers the other percentage and we are optimistic about that,” King said.

For more information or to submit a response to the survey, click here.

Copyright 2021 WHSV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A proposed bank account reporting law is getting a lot of push back across the country.
Valley banks have questions about Biden’s proposal of more bank reporting to the IRS
Unless Congress passes a funding bill, the federal government will shut down at midnight...
Potential shutdown of Shenandoah National Park would harm surrounding businesses
Governor Ralph Northam addressing the public at a May 11 COVID-19 briefing
Gov. Northam provides update on COVID-19 and vaccinations in Virginia
Little is charged with second-degree murder and use of a firearm in a felony.
Shenandoah County man who murdered wife in court for sentencing
Pollack says the whole situation was a misunderstanding and the signs were illegally placed.
Shenandoah County Supervisor facing destruction of property charges

Latest News

"Lady" at the RHSPCA
Rockingham-Harrisonburg SPCA is caring for dog with large hernia
Harrisonburg City Council hears report on crime over the last 33 years
Harrisonburg City Council hears report on crime over the last 33 years
JMU men's soccer rallies for win over George Washington
JMU men's soccer rallies for win over George Washington
H.S. Volleyball Highlights: Tuesday, Sept. 28
H.S. Volleyball Highlights: Tuesday, Sept. 28