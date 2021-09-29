Sunny stretch ahead of the next cold front

WEDNESDAY: Pleasant for the morning with some fog, starting out rising into the 60s. A few clouds around this morning, but turning sunny for the rest of the day. Highs in the lower 70s for West Virginia, mid 70s for the Valley. A beautiful and comfortable day.

A comfortable evening with temperatures slipping into the 60s and staying clear. A pleasant opportunity for an evening walk to enjoy the fresh air. Turning chilly overnight. Overnight lows in the mid 40s for our West Virginia locations, upper 40s to around 50 for the Valley.

THURSDAY: Sunny to start the day with temperatures in the 60s early. Lots of sunshine in the afternoon. Highs in the low 70s for our West Virginia locations and in the mid 70s for the Valley. A great day to enjoy the outdoors.

Cooling quickly into the evening with temperatures dropping into the 60s. Turning cool with temperatures dropping into the low to mid 40s for West Virginia and in the upper 40s for the Valley.

FRIDAY: Pleasant to start the day with temperatures in the 50s. Plentiful sunshine for the day as high pressure will build in over the area. High temperatures in the upper 60s for West Virginia locations, into the low to mid 70s for the Valley. A fantastic day to spend some time outside.

Temperatures will cool quickly once the sun sets, so you may want to grab a light jacket or blanket if you have outdoor evening plans, such as Friday night football. Cool and crisp for the overnight as temperatures dip into the low 40s across West Virginia and in the mid to upper 40s for the Valley.

SATURDAY: Starting out cool and crisp with temperatures in the 50s. Plenty of sunshine with a few clouds as we go later in the day, staying warm and comfortable. Highs today in the low to mid 70s. Another beautiful day for outdoor plans, especially if you plan to check out the Shenandoah National Park, as many high ridges are showing more color, getting closer to peak fall foliage across the highest elevations! Overnight, milder with lows in the low to mid 50s.

SUNDAY: Mild for the morning with temperatures rising in the 60s. More clouds than sun today. High pressure off the coast will bring in air flow from the south and southwest today, making it feel a bit warmer. Highs in the low to mid 70s for West Virginia, upper 70s for the Valley. A bit more humid, but not uncomfortable in the afternoon. Mostly cloudy overnight. Lows in the mid to upper 50s with a few spots near 60. We are watching our next cold front that will bring us some rain sometime between Sunday late day and during the day Monday. We will continue to adjust timing as this gets closer.

MONDAY: Continuing to keep the cloud cover today. Generally cloudy in the morning with temperatures slowly rising in the 60s. A cold front will bring some rain showers to the area early this week--we’ll keep you updated with the timing as we get closer. Not as warm today with the cloud cover and possible rain. Highs in the upper 60s to low 70s. Overnight, mild with lows in the mid to upper 50s.

TUESDAY: Showers may linger into the day today, but we’ll start to see the cloud cover decrease as we go into the afternoon. A few peeks of sun late. Otherwise, mostly cloudy with highs in the upper 60s to low 70s.

