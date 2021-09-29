Advertisement

UVA doctor: penicillin allergy not as common as you may think

Penicillin pills
Penicillin pills(WJRT)
By Isabel Cleary
Published: Sep. 29, 2021 at 1:29 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - If you have been told you are allergic to penicillin experts are saying it may be time to get reevaluated.

Dr. Anna Smith of the University of Virginia says penicillin allergies are often misdiagnosed. She says that many kids are diagnosed with this allergy when in reality it could just be a reaction to the infection.

Having a listed penicillin allergy can lead to disadvantages like broader prescriptions.

“What we know is that individuals who have a penicillin allergy listed oftentimes get broader antibiotics that may be less preferred. Sometimes [with] those antibiotics, the alternatives may be more costly, that unfortunately they’re at higher risk of developing a drug-resistant infection and if those individuals that are penicillin allergic are in the hospital, sometimes they end up staying in the hospital much longer,” Smith said.

Smith says that even if you are allergic, that allergy can wane over time so its worth it to get rechecked.

Copyright 2021 WVIR. All rights reserved.

Do you have a story idea? Send us your news tip here.

Most Read

Unless Congress passes a funding bill, the federal government will shut down at midnight...
Potential shutdown of Shenandoah National Park would harm surrounding businesses
A proposed bank account reporting law is getting a lot of push back across the country.
Valley banks have questions about Biden’s proposal of more bank reporting to the IRS
Pollack says the whole situation was a misunderstanding and the signs were illegally placed.
Shenandoah County Supervisor facing destruction of property charges
Scheikl also says the dress code can be relaxed to provide teachers less stress.
Rockingham County Schools increases substitute pay and adds three days off to school calendar
Governor Ralph Northam addressing the public at a May 11 COVID-19 briefing
Gov. Northam provides update on COVID-19 and vaccinations in Virginia

Latest News

Noon Weather Forecast 9/29/2021
Noon Weather Forecast 9/29/2021
Rockingham County applies for grant to bring broadband to unserved areas
Rockingham County applies for grant to bring broadband to unserved areas
School districts across central Virginia have been grappling with not having enough bus drivers...
Central Virginia school districts grapple with bus driver shortage
40-year-old Ricky Lynn Olivo Jr. of Woodstock appeared Monday for a plea hearing in Mercer...
Man pleads guilty in deadly crash involving newlyweds