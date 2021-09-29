Advertisement

Virginia Forestry Summit comes to Harrisonburg

The forestry industry has faced struggles throughout the pandemic from supply chain issues and...
The forestry industry has faced struggles throughout the pandemic from supply chain issues and truck driver shortages, but across the state experts say the industry is starting to rebound with lumber prices dropping after hitting record highs in the spring.(WHSV)
By Colby Johnson
Published: Sep. 28, 2021 at 8:36 PM EDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - The three-day Virginia Forestry Summit kicked off on Tuesday at Hotel Madison in Harrisonburg, bringing together people from all different sectors of the forestry industry around the state.

The forestry industry has faced struggles throughout the pandemic, from supply chain issues and truck driver shortages, but across the state, experts say the industry is starting to rebound with lumber prices dropping after hitting record highs in the spring.

“Lumber prices are coming back down to earth a little bit, you’re not seeing the spikes, I think you’re seeing in Virginia in particular that supply is starting to meet demand. There’s still a demand for the product, I think folks are really coming around to the idea that wood is good,” said Corey Connors, executive director of the Virginia Forestry Association.

While the COVID pandemic was hard on the industry, Connors said many businesses were able to stay afloat because of the resilience and experience of their staff.

“One of the really cool things about forestry is you have a lot of multi-generational businesses, so the folks that are running a sawmill today, it may have been their father or grandfather or great grandfather that started it, and they’ve kind of seen the ups and downs. They’ve seen the ebbs and flows over time,” he said.

Connor added that the industry is growing as more people look for environmentally friendly building options.

“Folks that are managing their forest are doing a good job of keeping forests healthy, they’re providing all the ecosystem service benefits, pollutant mitigation, capturing runoff, stormwater mitigation, and sequestering carbon all the time so our landowners are really providing a solution to the commonwealth,” he said.

The summit will provide a chance for members of the industry to share new applications of wood like cross-laminated timber and greenbuilding.

Copyright 2021 WHSV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Governor Ralph Northam addressing the public at a May 11 COVID-19 briefing
Gov. Northam provides update on COVID-19 and vaccinations in Virginia
VSP investigates 2-vehicle fatal crash on I-81
A proposed bank account reporting law is getting a lot of push back across the country.
Valley banks have questions about Biden’s proposal of more bank reporting to the IRS
“It has been an honor to serve this community and work with employees who are the best public...
Harrisonburg City Manager announces resignation
Criminal complaint reveals new details in murder of missing West Virginia girl

Latest News

A representative of All Points Internet Service Provider talks to the Augusta County Board of...
Survey to help identify who in Augusta County needs high-speed internet
New VIA building on Hillsdale Dr. in Albemarle County.
New VIA building opens for adults with autism and special needs
Unless Congress passes a funding bill, the federal government will shut down at midnight...
Potential shutdown of Shenandoah National Park would harm surrounding businesses
Pollack says the whole situation was a misunderstanding and the signs were illegally placed.
Shenandoah County Supervisor facing destruction of property charges