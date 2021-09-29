Virginia Forestry Summit comes to Harrisonburg

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - The three-day Virginia Forestry Summit kicked off on Tuesday at Hotel Madison in Harrisonburg, bringing together people from all different sectors of the forestry industry around the state.

The forestry industry has faced struggles throughout the pandemic, from supply chain issues and truck driver shortages, but across the state, experts say the industry is starting to rebound with lumber prices dropping after hitting record highs in the spring.

“Lumber prices are coming back down to earth a little bit, you’re not seeing the spikes, I think you’re seeing in Virginia in particular that supply is starting to meet demand. There’s still a demand for the product, I think folks are really coming around to the idea that wood is good,” said Corey Connors, executive director of the Virginia Forestry Association.

While the COVID pandemic was hard on the industry, Connors said many businesses were able to stay afloat because of the resilience and experience of their staff.

“One of the really cool things about forestry is you have a lot of multi-generational businesses, so the folks that are running a sawmill today, it may have been their father or grandfather or great grandfather that started it, and they’ve kind of seen the ups and downs. They’ve seen the ebbs and flows over time,” he said.

Connor added that the industry is growing as more people look for environmentally friendly building options.

“Folks that are managing their forest are doing a good job of keeping forests healthy, they’re providing all the ecosystem service benefits, pollutant mitigation, capturing runoff, stormwater mitigation, and sequestering carbon all the time so our landowners are really providing a solution to the commonwealth,” he said.

The summit will provide a chance for members of the industry to share new applications of wood like cross-laminated timber and greenbuilding.

