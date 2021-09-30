Bird migration underway next few nights, here’s how you can help

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - The seasons have changed and the birds are flying south- literally. Thousands of birds are migrating south over the next few nights and you can help them on their journey.

Bird migration underway (Birdcast)

According to Birdcast, the graphic above shows the bird migration forecast about 3 hours after sunset. Local sunset is about 7:00 p.m. right now.

HOW YOU CAN HELP

You can help the birds on their way by turning off any non-essential lights. This large migration will continue for the next several nights according to the migration alerts tool. You can look for your location here:

Did you know doppler radar can also be used to track bird migrations? Radar picks up on dust, particulates (dust or smoke) bats and birds, in addition to rain and hail.

At Birdcast, they use the radar data to understand migratory bird movement.

WATCH THE MIGRATION LOCALLY

If you want to watch the local bird migration, you can even head to the southern district of Skyline Drive to watch the migration overhead.

