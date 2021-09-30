Advertisement

Bird migration underway over next few nights

By Aubrey Urbanowicz
Published: Sep. 30, 2021 at 5:51 PM EDT|Updated: 6 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - The seasons have changed and the birds are flying south- literally. Thousands of birds are migrating south over the next few nights and you can help them on their journey.

Bird migration underway
Bird migration underway(Birdcast)

According to birdcast.info, this “Bird migration forecasts show predicted nocturnal migration 3 hours after local sunset and are updated every 6 hours.”

You can help the birds on their way by turning off any non-essential lights. This large migration will continue for the next several nights according to the migration alerts tool. You can look for your location here:

Migration alerts by location

Did you know doppler radar can also be used to track bird migrations? Radar picks up on dust, particulates (dust or smoke) bats and birds, in addition to rain and hail.

Copyright 2021 WHSV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Unless Congress passes a funding bill, the federal government will shut down at midnight...
Potential shutdown of Shenandoah National Park would harm surrounding businesses
A proposed bank account reporting law is getting a lot of push back across the country.
Valley banks have questions about Biden’s proposal of more bank reporting to the IRS
Catalytic Converter Theft
Owner of Fishersville bakery warning community to be vigilant after weekend theft
Pollack says the whole situation was a misunderstanding and the signs were illegally placed.
Shenandoah County Supervisor facing destruction of property charges
40-year-old Ricky Lynn Olivo Jr. of Woodstock appeared Monday for a plea hearing in Mercer...
Man pleads guilty in deadly crash involving newlyweds

Latest News

Discussing The Dukes: Week 5 - at New Hampshire
Discussing The Dukes: Week 5 - at New Hampshire
The owner hopes some of the upgrades made will last the next 50 years.
Funkys Skate Center hoping to open at the end of October
Waynesboro High School posts voter registration QR codes throughout the school.
Waynesboro High School encouraging eligible students to register to vote
Simmons says he's already started work on other projects he would like to pursue.
Bridgewater Police Chief says farewell after serving town for more than 20 years