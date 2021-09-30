Bird migration underway over next few nights

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - The seasons have changed and the birds are flying south- literally. Thousands of birds are migrating south over the next few nights and you can help them on their journey.

Bird migration underway (Birdcast)

According to birdcast.info, this “Bird migration forecasts show predicted nocturnal migration 3 hours after local sunset and are updated every 6 hours.”

You can help the birds on their way by turning off any non-essential lights. This large migration will continue for the next several nights according to the migration alerts tool. You can look for your location here:

Did you know doppler radar can also be used to track bird migrations? Radar picks up on dust, particulates (dust or smoke) bats and birds, in addition to rain and hail.

Copyright 2021 WHSV. All rights reserved.