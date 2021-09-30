Bridgewater Police Chief says farewell after serving town for more than 20 years

BRIDGEWATER, Va. (WHSV) - Bridgewater Chief of Police Joe Simmons says after 30 years in law enforcement and more than 20 with the town, its time to start the next chapter in life.

Simmons was part of the Rockingham County Sheriff’s Office before becoming an officer for the town he grew up in. He says eventually supervisor roles became open and he jumped for the opportunity.

Over the last month, he has been training the next chief of police and says he won’t be leaving Bridgewater anytime soon.

“I’m very thankful the town of Bridgewater has afforded me a great opportunity and serve the citizens of Bridgewater for the place I’ve lived all of my life and I’ve enjoyed every minute of it,” Simmons said.

Simmons will hand the position over Lt. Phillip Read after celebrating his last day on Thursday. Read has already started filling in the role earlier this month and comes from the Harrisonburg Police Department.

Copyright 2021 WHSV. All rights reserved.