Advertisement

Bridgewater Police Chief says farewell after serving town for more than 20 years

Simmons says he's already started work on other projects he would like to pursue.
Simmons says he's already started work on other projects he would like to pursue.(WHSV)
By John Hood
Published: Sep. 30, 2021 at 4:59 PM EDT|Updated: 59 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BRIDGEWATER, Va. (WHSV) - Bridgewater Chief of Police Joe Simmons says after 30 years in law enforcement and more than 20 with the town, its time to start the next chapter in life.

Simmons was part of the Rockingham County Sheriff’s Office before becoming an officer for the town he grew up in. He says eventually supervisor roles became open and he jumped for the opportunity.

Over the last month, he has been training the next chief of police and says he won’t be leaving Bridgewater anytime soon.

“I’m very thankful the town of Bridgewater has afforded me a great opportunity and serve the citizens of Bridgewater for the place I’ve lived all of my life and I’ve enjoyed every minute of it,” Simmons said.

Simmons will hand the position over Lt. Phillip Read after celebrating his last day on Thursday. Read has already started filling in the role earlier this month and comes from the Harrisonburg Police Department.

Copyright 2021 WHSV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Unless Congress passes a funding bill, the federal government will shut down at midnight...
Potential shutdown of Shenandoah National Park would harm surrounding businesses
A proposed bank account reporting law is getting a lot of push back across the country.
Valley banks have questions about Biden’s proposal of more bank reporting to the IRS
Catalytic Converter Theft
Owner of Fishersville bakery warning community to be vigilant after weekend theft
Pollack says the whole situation was a misunderstanding and the signs were illegally placed.
Shenandoah County Supervisor facing destruction of property charges
40-year-old Ricky Lynn Olivo Jr. of Woodstock appeared Monday for a plea hearing in Mercer...
Man pleads guilty in deadly crash involving newlyweds

Latest News

Bird migration underway
Bird migration underway over next few nights
Discussing The Dukes: Week 5 - at New Hampshire
Discussing The Dukes: Week 5 - at New Hampshire
The owner hopes some of the upgrades made will last the next 50 years.
Funkys Skate Center hoping to open at the end of October
Waynesboro High School posts voter registration QR codes throughout the school.
Waynesboro High School encouraging eligible students to register to vote