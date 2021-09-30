Advertisement

‘Coworking’ business partners with Harrisonburg-Rockingham Chamber of Commerce

Co-founder Eugene Bare said the pandemic has created an even bigger need for professionals to have a workplace outside of the home.
By Stephanie Penn
Published: Sep. 29, 2021 at 10:49 PM EDT|Updated: 55 minutes ago
ROCKINGHAM COUNTY, Va. (WHSV) - Broadway Coworking had its official ribbon-cutting ceremony Wednesday afternoon.

The coworking business is a shared professional workspace for professionals and small businesses to use.

Broadway Coworking began in 2019 after co-founder Eugene Bare had the idea was born out of his own need to have a workspace outside of his home.

“One of the biggest appeals of coworking is the community,” Bare said. “There is also the aspect of professionalism. Having a professional space to meet with your customer or do your video call from that isn’t in your house where your dog is barking or something like that.”

The business has partnered with the Harrisonburg-Rockingham Chamber of Commerce with the goal of reaching even more small businesses. The space offers amenities like desks, private offices, and a conference room.

Bare said the pandemic has created an even bigger need for professionals to have a workplace outside of the home.

