Digital Extra: H.S. Football Three Games to Watch - Week 6

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - Breaking down three games to watch during Week 6 of the High School Football Season.

Buffalo Gap (3-1) at Waynesboro (2-3) - WHSV EndZone Game of the Week

Strasburg (3-1) at East Rockingham (0-3)

Harrisonburg (2-3) at Staunton (2-2)

Full Week 6 Schedule

Virginia High at Spotswood

Wilson Memorial at Western Albemarle

Page County at Bath County

Pocahontas County at East Hardy

Pendleton County at Tucker County

Petersburg at Philip Barbour

