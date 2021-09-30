Digital Extra: H.S. Football Three Games to Watch - Week 6
Published: Sep. 30, 2021 at 4:40 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - Breaking down three games to watch during Week 6 of the High School Football Season.
Three Games to Watch: Week 6
Buffalo Gap (3-1) at Waynesboro (2-3) - WHSV EndZone Game of the Week
Strasburg (3-1) at East Rockingham (0-3)
Harrisonburg (2-3) at Staunton (2-2)
Full Week 6 Schedule
Buffalo Gap at Waynesboro
Strasburg at East Rockingham
Harrisonburg at Staunton
Virginia High at Spotswood
Wilson Memorial at Western Albemarle
Page County at Bath County
Pocahontas County at East Hardy
Pendleton County at Tucker County
Petersburg at Philip Barbour
Copyright 2021 WHSV. All rights reserved.