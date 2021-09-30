Advertisement

EndZone Game of the Week Preview: Buffalo Gap at Waynesboro

Buffalo Gap and Waynesboro meet in the WHSV EndZone Game of the Week.
Buffalo Gap and Waynesboro meet in the WHSV EndZone Game of the Week.(WHSV)
By TJ Eck
Published: Sep. 30, 2021 at 4:09 PM EDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - Buffalo Gap and Waynesboro meet in the WHSV EndZone Game of the Week.

The Bison are 3-1 overall and coming off a 54-0 victory at Bath County last week. Buffalo Gap has victories over Bath County, East Rockingham, and James River to go along with a one-point loss to an undefeated Luray team. Waynesboro is 2-3 overall but coming off an impressive 51-13 win over rival Staunton in which the Little Giants rushed for 275 yards and led 44-6 at halftime.

Kickoff between Buffalo Gap and Waynesboro is scheduled for 7 p.m. Friday night at Waynesboro High School.

