EndZone Game of the Week Preview: Buffalo Gap at Waynesboro

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - Buffalo Gap and Waynesboro meet in the WHSV EndZone Game of the Week.

The Bison are 3-1 overall and coming off a 54-0 victory at Bath County last week. Buffalo Gap has victories over Bath County, East Rockingham, and James River to go along with a one-point loss to an undefeated Luray team. Waynesboro is 2-3 overall but coming off an impressive 51-13 win over rival Staunton in which the Little Giants rushed for 275 yards and led 44-6 at halftime.

Kickoff between Buffalo Gap and Waynesboro is scheduled for 7 p.m. Friday night at Waynesboro High School.

