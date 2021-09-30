Fall brings scheduling changes for the Queen City

STAUNTON, Va. (WHSV) - The American Shakespeare Company (ASC) in Staunton cancelled the rest of their fall season, they said in an online statement.

They said they’re taking time to address staffing shortages and exhaustion borne from the pandemic. Furthermore, they said they’ll address issues surrounding diversity, equity and inclusion.

In the statement, the organization said, “We will engage in comprehensive diversity, equity and inclusion training as part of a careful and thoughtful examination of how to operate and work. We will implement necessary changes.”

Anyone with tickets to a cancelled show will be able to explore refund options on their website.

ASC said they’ll be back in December with A Christmas Carol.

The Queen City will also be down one pride event this weekend. Staunton Pride was scheduled for Oct. 2, but in September as COVID-19 cases surged, event planners decided to cancel the event, saying they wanted to follow guidance from health experts.

In an update on their website, they said, “We’ll continue to have virtual and safe small-scale events throughout the rest of the year to keep the spirit of Pride alive, and to keep us all connected.”

Instead of one in-person celebration, they’re advertising virtual and small in-person events. They’re hosting community spotlights at the Augusta County Library and Staunton and Waynesboro Public Libraries, where books featuring LGBTQ+ characters will be highlighted.

They’ve also published question and answer sessions with event collaborators, like the American Foundation for Suicide Prevention.

People will also get a chance to meet new friends in “Speed Friending,” which is an online activity in which people can meet each other in a fun and fast way.

For their full calendar of events, visit their website.

