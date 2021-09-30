Advertisement

Fall brings scheduling changes for the Queen City

Performers practiced their show on August 11. (WHSV)
Performers practiced their show on August 11. (WHSV)(WHSV)
By Kayla Brooks
Published: Sep. 30, 2021 at 6:17 PM EDT|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

STAUNTON, Va. (WHSV) - The American Shakespeare Company (ASC) in Staunton cancelled the rest of their fall season, they said in an online statement.

They said they’re taking time to address staffing shortages and exhaustion borne from the pandemic. Furthermore, they said they’ll address issues surrounding diversity, equity and inclusion.

In the statement, the organization said, “We will engage in comprehensive diversity, equity and inclusion training as part of a careful and thoughtful examination of how to operate and work. We will implement necessary changes.”

Anyone with tickets to a cancelled show will be able to explore refund options on their website.

ASC said they’ll be back in December with A Christmas Carol.

The Queen City will also be down one pride event this weekend. Staunton Pride was scheduled for Oct. 2, but in September as COVID-19 cases surged, event planners decided to cancel the event, saying they wanted to follow guidance from health experts.

In an update on their website, they said, “We’ll continue to have virtual and safe small-scale events throughout the rest of the year to keep the spirit of Pride alive, and to keep us all connected.”

Instead of one in-person celebration, they’re advertising virtual and small in-person events. They’re hosting community spotlights at the Augusta County Library and Staunton and Waynesboro Public Libraries, where books featuring LGBTQ+ characters will be highlighted.

They’ve also published question and answer sessions with event collaborators, like the American Foundation for Suicide Prevention.

People will also get a chance to meet new friends in “Speed Friending,” which is an online activity in which people can meet each other in a fun and fast way.

For their full calendar of events, visit their website.

Copyright 2021 WHSV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Unless Congress passes a funding bill, the federal government will shut down at midnight...
Potential shutdown of Shenandoah National Park would harm surrounding businesses
A proposed bank account reporting law is getting a lot of push back across the country.
Valley banks have questions about Biden’s proposal of more bank reporting to the IRS
Catalytic Converter Theft
Owner of Fishersville bakery warning community to be vigilant after weekend theft
Pollack says the whole situation was a misunderstanding and the signs were illegally placed.
Shenandoah County Supervisor facing destruction of property charges
40-year-old Ricky Lynn Olivo Jr. of Woodstock appeared Monday for a plea hearing in Mercer...
Man pleads guilty in deadly crash involving newlyweds

Latest News

The Fast Fitness manager says they have a core group of people who have returned to working...
Pandemic continues to affect lifestyle and wellness, experts say
Bird migration underway
Bird migration underway next few nights, here’s how you can help
Discussing The Dukes: Week 5 - at New Hampshire
Discussing The Dukes: Week 5 - at New Hampshire
The owner hopes some of the upgrades made will last the next 50 years.
Funkys Skate Center hoping to open at the end of October