Governor Northam announces Italian cured meats producer to establish first U.S. operation in Virginia

RICHMOND, Va. (WHSV) - Governor Ralph Northam announced Thursday that Italy-based Veronesi Holding S.p.A., a leading manufacturer and producer of cured meats, will establish its first U.S. production operation.

This investment in Rockingham County will create more than 150 new jobs over the next four years, according to a release from the governor’s office.

The company plans to explore the possibility of working with smaller Virginia farms for its American production needs.

Located on 75.8 acres in the county’s Innovation Village, the new facility will be used to age, process and package the company’s products for distribution, increasing its cured meat and charcuterie customer base in the U.S. market, the release states.

Governor Northam and his staff met with company officials in Italy during his first international trade and marketing mission in July 2018.

“We are pleased that Veronesi Holding S.p.A. chose Virginia, the home of nearly 900 internationally owned businesses, to grow in the U.S.,” said Governor Northam. “The Commonwealth’s sophisticated infrastructure and world-class transportation network are key assets that attract global businesses looking to expand into new markets. We welcome one of Europe’s leading food and beverage companies to Virginia and Rockingham County and look forward to its success in the Commonwealth.”

Veronesi Holding S.p.A is an Italian privately traded company headquartered in Verona, Italy with more than €3.1 billion in sales in 2020 and 9,000 employees.

The company is among the top five Fast Moving Consumer Groups in Italy and is the largest vertically integrated poultry and hog producer in the country, according to the release. Its products range from feed to fresh meats and cured meats.

Veronesi has grown through its brands, AIA and Negroni, which are regarded as top names in the Italian agroindustry throughout Europe and across the globe. Negroni has been a leader in the premium delicatessen meats market for over a century, the release also states.

“This is a very ambitious project for us and it marks an important step for our company,” said Veronesi Holding S.p.A Chief Executive Officer Luigi Fasoli. “We want to start a new chapter in our history and establish in this country our first-ever production site for cured meats abroad, offering Americans all our expertise with the maximum freshness and quality. It is with great enthusiasm that we chose Virginia, where we found all the necessary ingredients to live our American dream.”

The Virginia Economic Development Partnership worked with Rockingham County, the Shenandoah Valley Partnership and the Port of Virginia to secure this project for the state.

Based on the company’s planned investment of approximately $100 million and creation of more than 150 new jobs over the next four years, Governor Northam approved a $3.8 million grant from the Commonwealth’s Opportunity Fund to assist Rockingham County with the project.

“Rockingham County is excited to work with Veronesi as the company establishes its agricultural presence in the Shenandoah Valley and Virginia,” said Rockingham County Board of Supervisors Chairman Rick Chandler. “This new project adds to the diverse agricultural industry of Rockingham, and we are thankful for the investment into our community and more than 150 new jobs.”

To read the full release, click here.

Copyright 2021 WHSV. All rights reserved.