Advertisement

Harrisonburg coffee shops “espresso” gratitude this National Coffee Day

Sept. 29 is National Coffee Day.
By Stephanie Penn
Published: Sep. 29, 2021 at 10:37 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - The smell of coffee beans and the sound of coffee machines filled the air for National Coffee Day on Wednesday. In Harrisonburg, coffee shops have been enjoying the day centered around java.

“It’s always nice to have a day about coffee,” Chance Ebersold, the owner of Black Sheep Coffee, said.

However, this year, Ebersold said they are especially grateful as things are feeling more back to normal.

He said this time last year, a lot of coffees were taken to go and said it has been great to see the community aspect of a coffee shop return.

“There have actually been quite a few people that I have not seen in a while that I’ve started to see over the last few months, so it’s been nice to catch up with them and see what’s going on and to see that everybody’s been okay,” Ebersold said.

Hailey Rogers, manager at Shenandoah Joe, said they are grateful for the support from regular visitors throughout the last few months and are especially eager to have college students back in town.

“Things have picked up tremendously since the students have been back in town,” Rogers said. “It’s just been fantastic to see all the faces that we missed last year, the students coming back, and we get to see them and catch up with them and they bring their friends. It’s just been great with everybody’s been back.”

Rogers said they have had a slower day for National Coffee Day at the shop, but said it makes her reflect on the last year.

“Even on a slow day like today, it makes you really grateful for the slow days too just knowing what we went through last year,” Rogers said.

Copyright 2021 WHSV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Unless Congress passes a funding bill, the federal government will shut down at midnight...
Potential shutdown of Shenandoah National Park would harm surrounding businesses
A proposed bank account reporting law is getting a lot of push back across the country.
Valley banks have questions about Biden’s proposal of more bank reporting to the IRS
Pollack says the whole situation was a misunderstanding and the signs were illegally placed.
Shenandoah County Supervisor facing destruction of property charges
Scheikl also says the dress code can be relaxed to provide teachers less stress.
Rockingham County Schools increases substitute pay and adds three days off to school calendar
Authorities believe Khaleesi died while in Candi Royer and Travis Brown's care. (WHSV)
Couple charged with child abuse and neglect will likely face extradition in November

Latest News

Overnight Forecast 9-29-21
Overnight Forecast 9-29-21
Broadway Coworking
Broadway Coworking
Coffee Day!!!
Coffee Day!!!
K9 Bridge
K9 Bridge
Broadway Coworking
‘Coworking’ business partners with Harrisonburg-Rockingham Chamber of Commerce