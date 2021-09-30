Advertisement

HPD surprises D.A.R.E officer with brand new truck

By Simone McKenny
Published: Sep. 30, 2021 at 3:22 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - A day in the life for Harrisonburg Police Department D.A.R.E. Officer Mike Gangloff involves traveling around to different schools and community centers, educating students on substance abuse.

Members of HPD surprised the D.A.R.E officer Wednesday with a 2021 Chevy Tahoe.

“Speechless to drive a vehicle for so many years the mustang is wonderful but now to have the surprise of a brand new DARE vehicle is awesome,” Gangloff said.

D.A.R.E stands for Drug Abuse Resistance Education.

HPD has run the D.A.R.E program since the late 80s and Officer Mike has been with the department for 21 years.

“It all comes down to safe and responsible choices. It doesn’t matter whether it is drugs or gangs, being respectful to someone, those words mean a lot,” he said. “Take a minute, think about that choice. It is easy for me to say, it is hard for them to do. Giving them the tools and another protective factor as they grow up is key.”

This weekend HPD will host a touch a truck event at the Lowe’s in Harrisonburg. Officer Mike encourages everyone to come down and say hello. For more information on the HPD D.A.R.E program, click here.

Copyright 2021 WHSV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Unless Congress passes a funding bill, the federal government will shut down at midnight...
Potential shutdown of Shenandoah National Park would harm surrounding businesses
A proposed bank account reporting law is getting a lot of push back across the country.
Valley banks have questions about Biden’s proposal of more bank reporting to the IRS
Catalytic Converter Theft
Owner of Fishersville bakery warning community to be vigilant after weekend theft
Pollack says the whole situation was a misunderstanding and the signs were illegally placed.
Shenandoah County Supervisor facing destruction of property charges
40-year-old Ricky Lynn Olivo Jr. of Woodstock appeared Monday for a plea hearing in Mercer...
Man pleads guilty in deadly crash involving newlyweds

Latest News

WHSV EndZone Game of the Week Preview: Buffalo Gap at Waynesboro
WHSV EndZone Game of the Week Preview: Buffalo Gap at Waynesboro
Afton Express
Afton Express halfway to reaching rider goal
DePillars served as a Dea of VCUarts from 1976 until 1995.
VCU to name building after first African-American dean
Nurses Teresa Adkins, left, and Hope Ridgeway work at a Mobile Health Unit for drive-thru...
WVa health centers receiving more than $18M in federal funds