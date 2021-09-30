HPD surprises D.A.R.E officer with brand new truck

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - A day in the life for Harrisonburg Police Department D.A.R.E. Officer Mike Gangloff involves traveling around to different schools and community centers, educating students on substance abuse.

Members of HPD surprised the D.A.R.E officer Wednesday with a 2021 Chevy Tahoe.

“Speechless to drive a vehicle for so many years the mustang is wonderful but now to have the surprise of a brand new DARE vehicle is awesome,” Gangloff said.

D.A.R.E stands for Drug Abuse Resistance Education.

HPD has run the D.A.R.E program since the late 80s and Officer Mike has been with the department for 21 years.

“It all comes down to safe and responsible choices. It doesn’t matter whether it is drugs or gangs, being respectful to someone, those words mean a lot,” he said. “Take a minute, think about that choice. It is easy for me to say, it is hard for them to do. Giving them the tools and another protective factor as they grow up is key.”

This weekend HPD will host a touch a truck event at the Lowe’s in Harrisonburg. Officer Mike encourages everyone to come down and say hello. For more information on the HPD D.A.R.E program, click here.

